EASY WIN: Crown Prince, with apprentice Tristan Phillips aboard, is about to cross the finish line, a very comfortable winner of the President’s Cup yesterday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. Last year’s Gold Cup hero won the feature event of the Labour Day holiday card by 5 ¾ lengths from his John O’Brien-trained stable companion Soca Harmony, who beat him into second in the Trinidad Derby Stakes nine months ago. See page 61. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK