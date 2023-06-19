CROWN PRINCE turned in another clinical performance over two turns when horse racing continued yesterday at Santa Rosa Park.
With apprentice Tristan Phillips in the irons and the weights on his side, the 6/5 second fancy coasted home by almost six lengths in the President’s Cup, penultimate and feature attraction of a six-race Labour Day holiday card.
Soca Harmony, surprisingly sent off as the 4/5 favourite despite the fact that she was three kilos heavier than the winner, finished second in the 1,900-metre contest, the most prestigious open staying event on the local calendar after the Gold Cup.
Crown Prince had won that 2,000-metre race at the end of last year by a neck from Just Exhale, who finished almost eight lengths adrift in third on this occasion after being in the unfamiliar position of setting the pace.
Making Headlines finished at the rear of the four-horse field in a race which probably proved that he may never get back to his best.
The seven-year-old was triumphant in this event in 2020 and went on to win his other three starts, culminating with the Stewards Cup and Gold Cup to finish the season.
But Making Headlines has only faced the starter nine times since and is yet to find winners’ enclosure.
Crown Prince and Soca Harmony have finished one-two three times in five meetings on the main track this season after doing likewise in all three legs of last year’s Triple Crown.
Soca Harmony, who claimed the final two stages of that prestigious three-year-old series – the Midsummer Classic and Trinidad Derby Stakes — had beaten the gelding into second at the end of February over 1,750 metres and last time out over 400 metres less on Indian Arrival Day (May 30).
However, the Lester Moore-bred and owned filly was beaten by nine lengths into third the last time when they met over two turns, when Crown Prince cruised home by five-and-a-half lengths from Making Headlines over 1,750 metres on Easter Monday (April 10).
And Soca Harmony had also been third by around the same margin in the Gold Cup during the December 27 Gold Cup holiday card.
The John O’Brien-trained stable companions have now finished one-two eight times in their 12 career meetings.
It all began in their debut outing on December 27, 2021, when Crown Prince just held off a fast-finishing Soca Harmony to win the St James/St Ann’s Stakes by a short head.
Returning after an absence of almost four months, Raroma Stable’s chestnut crushed the filly by eight lengths in the Royal Colours Classic over the same 1,350-metre trip, before he went on to draw first blood in the Triple Crown in the Guineas on Indian Arrival Day (May 30).
But their rivalry was just getting started and Soca Harmony finally then went on the win comfortably win the two most important legs of the series.
Crown Prince, bred by his owner Rajendra Maharajh, has won half of the 12 races which also involved the filly.
Soca Harmony has been triumphant on four occasions and finished ahead of her arch-rival in the two races which neither placed in the top three – Stewards Cup in December and Champagne Stakes in April.
So, they have each finished ahead of each other six times each in this intriguing rivalry.
The eighth round of the Arima Race Club’s 2023 Season will take place on Saturday July 8.