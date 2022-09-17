RAJENDRA MAHARAJH will attempt to create history when horse racing continues on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
Siblings have never won back-to-back editions of the most prestigious horse race on the calendar, but that would change if Crown Prince is triumphant in the Trinidad Derby Stakes.
Maharajh is the breeder and owner of the son of J’ouvert, whose full brother, Stroke Of Luck, won last year’s edition of the final leg of the Triple Crown in mid-December.
This dark bay colt was also bred and is owned by the businessman, whose Raroma Stable first shot into prominence when American-bred Crime Of Passion won the leading open sprint event on the calendar – Stewards Cup – in 2013 and 2014.
With the exception of 1979 when there was an outbreak of equine influenza, the Derby has been contested every year since it was inaugurated way back in 1930 at Queen’s Park Savannah.
And only three sets of full siblings have previously won the Grade I contest for West Indian-bred three-year-olds.
The last time it occurred was in 2002 when Millenium Reign prevailed two years after his sister New Millennium had also triumphed in Arima.
The first time was in 1948 when Ligan scored four years after the great Jetsam, who was also owned by trainer Amoroso Centeno.
Jetsam, for whom the annual horse racing awards are named, became the only Derby winner to sire a Derby winner when Perfect Jet was triumphant in 1959.
And Perfect Jet’s half-brother, Happy Landing, went on to win the Derby the year after.
It was not the first time that half-siblings had prevailed in the Derby in back-to-back years.
The feat was first accomplished by Minitips and St Patrick in 1932 and 1933, and then after more than four decades, with Valencia Boy and Sky Glory in 1974 and ’75.
Their dam Devon Glory came closest to “throwing” a hat-trick of Derby winners as their half-sibling Page Of Glory prevailed in the 1977 edition.
Three of Fairy Jo’s foals had accomplished the feat during a five-year span a couple decades earlier.
Shalimar completed the second set of full sibling to win the Derby in ’58, four year after Darjeeling had done the trick.
Their half-sibling Fair Chance was successful in 1956.
Waltz Time’s foals Vienna and Vienna Woods won in 1968 and ’70, and the only other time the feat was accomplished was in 1999, five years after the sport was centralised in Arima.
Groomsman won that Derby, three years after his half-brother Adoring Groom.
According to this season’s form, the only horse capable of stopping Crown Prince’s quest for history is his John O’Brien-trained stable companion Soca Harmony.
Raroma’s colt won the opening leg of the Triple Crown, the Guineas, on Indian Arrival Day (May 30), but was stunned into second by the Lester Moore-bred-and owned filly in the middle jewel, the Midsummer Classic, on Emancipation Day (August 1).
Entries for all events on the Republic Day holiday card will take place on Tuesday and declarations will follow the following day.