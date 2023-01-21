SOCA HARMONY and Crown Prince are expected to square off for two major prizes whenever the 2022 Jetsam Awards are handed out.
The prestigious annual horse racing prizes have not been presented for 2020 and 2021 as yet because of challenges related to the pandemic, but the Arima Race Club (ARC) plans to get the ceremony back on track soon.
Soca Harmony and Crown Prince occupied the first two places in all three legs of last year’s Triple Crown at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, and they are expected to fight for the title of Champion Three-Year-Old and the treasured Horse of the Year crown during the Jetsam Awards.
After beating Crown Prince into second place in the last two legs of the three-year-old series – Midsummer Classic and Trinidad Derby Stakes – Soca Harmony was the overwhelming Horse of the Year favourite going into the Gold Cup on the December 27 Boxing Day holiday card.
The light-weighted filly did not need to win the Grade I contest to clinch the title, but it could have been snatched from her grasp if Crown Prince or his full brother Stroke Of Luck had prevailed.
Well as we all know by now, Crown Prince scored an upset victory at 8/1 in the leading open staying event on the calendar, forcing the photo-finish camera to decide the Horse of the Year title.
The Raroma Stable chestnut had begun the season with an eight-length triumph over Soca Harmony in the Royal Colours Classic on Easter Monday (April 18).
Crown Prince then beat his John O’Brien-trained stable companion into second again (by three-and-a-half lengths) to open the gates on the Triple Crown in the Guineas on Indian Arrival Day (May 30).
But then Soca Harmony turned in a commanding performance to take the Midsummer by almost nine lengths. She followed up that on Emancipation Day (August 1) triumph by winning the most prestigious race on the calendar, Derby, by two-and-three-quarter lengths on Republic Day (September 24).
After four wins and four seconds in her first eight starts of the year, the Lester Moore-bred and owned daughter of J’ouvert ended the season by finishing fourth in the Stewards Cup on December 3 and third in the Gold Cup.
Crown Prince had four wins, three second and placed fifth over 1,200 metres in the Stewards Cup from his eight outings for the season.
Their clash for Horse of the Year could come down to the wire as they met on six occasions with each of them finishing ahead three times.
Stroke Of Luck needed victory in the Gold Cup, along with the other two contenders to finish down the field to have any chance of being the Horse of the Year.
However, the 2021 Derby winner was the one to finish down the field in the 2,000-metre contest, as he could only place sixth, after four wins and two seconds in the six other times he had raced over two turns in his career.
Stroke Of Luck, who like brother Crown Prince is also owned by his breeder Rajendra Maharajh, was the leading horse in open races for the season, has had four victories, including the Independence Cup, and placed second in the President’s Cup.
The ARC’s 2023 Season will get going on Saturday.