Crucial matches

West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard is aiming to get full points from their three-match ODI series against Australia, which bowls off today at 2.30 p.m. at Kensington Oval in Barbados, noting that points accumulated now could prove crucial at the back-end of the 50-over World Cup qualifying race.
Thirty Super League points will be on offer in the compact three-match series, which starts today and ends on Saturday, and Pollard wants his team to approach each of the games with a must-win mentality.
“Every one-day game we play is very important and is geared towards 2023. We have to play each game as a quarter-final or knockout game because it is for points and it is going to have value in the back-end,” Pollard told the media during the pre-series virtual press conference yesterday.
“So, we have to focus on that and focus on winning and finding the right methodology to do so. That’s our main focus and hopefully guys can buy into to it, and we can hit the ground running at the start of this series,” he added.
Pollard said it is an ongoing process in getting the West Indies ODI team up to international standards in terms of consistently scoring 300 runs in each game, but he noted that they have identified the players and the combination that can do the job.
“Scoring 300, 320, 330, those are international standards. We had started off this quest a couple years ago trying to find the right combination and balance and we sort of found that and now it is a matter of moving to the next step which is consistently hitting those targets,” Pollard explained.
“It is a work in progress, and I think we have the personnel within the dressing room to do that, but we still have to play each ball on its merit, respect the conditions and respect oppositions,” he added.
Everyone has a point to prove
The West Indies captain said they won’t take any opposition lightly and that everyone has a point to prove on both sides of the coin in the upcoming series.
Asked about Australia’s skipper Aaron Finch possibly missing the opening match due to a knee injury, Pollard said “if he doesn’t play, that is going to be a plus for us but at the end of the day it is an Australia cricket team that left those shores, and these guys will want to impress one way or the other.”
“We all have points to prove in different aspects and we just want to continue focusing on what we need to do, and respecting whichever opposition is in front of us,” he added.
Of his own injury that kept him out of the five-match T20I series, Pollard didn’t give away much except to say, “I am alive and well and that is one good thing.”
“I have gotten the opportunity to get some rest and also it is a longer format. From a personal point of view, I am looking forward to this series. I have been doing the necessary training and protocols in terms of returning to play and I still have one more day of preparation to go so let’s see,” he added.