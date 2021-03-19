CRUCIAL WARM-UP

Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s footballers will have a lone international warm-up against the Turks & Caicos Islands before meeting Guyana in next Thursday’s World Cup qualifier in the Dominican Republic.
Both teams are using the Dominican Republic as their base, having given up home advantage due to Covid-19 restrictions in their home territories.
One of the most lowly-rated teams in the world, Turks & Caicos last played international football in 2019 when they lost 10-0 to Guatemala in the CONCACAF Nations League. A year earlier, they were defeated 11-0 by Cuba and 8-0 by Guyana.
Turks & Caicos will especially appreciate the warm-up since they were prevented from training at home for their qualifier against Nicaragua.
Instead, Turks & Caicos’ World Cup preparation will be limited to a single week’s training in the Dominican Republic and the warm-up against the “Soca Warriors”, before meeting Nicaragua on March 27.
Meanwhile, the T&T senior men’s squad arrived in the Dominican Republic on Thursday, buoyed by the news that European-based national footballers Levi Garcia and Sheldon Bateau are both now available for the second of their two World Cup qualifiers abroad. T&T open their qualifying bid for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a fixture against Guyana at Estadio Panamericano, in Santo Domingo, before playing an away qualifier against Puerto Rico, three days later, at Estadio Centroamericano in Mayaguez. Kick-off time for both games is 7 p.m.
Given US President Joe Biden’s proclamation regarding the current travel regulations imposed by the US Government on Europe-based citizens coming into its territories, several of T&T’s players would have been ineligible to travel to Puerto Rico.
Through collaboration between the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and TTOC president, Brian Lewis, the TTFA will now be able to have its Europe-based players cleared to travel to Puerto Rico.
It allows Garcia, Bateau, Andre Boucaud, goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup and young Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips to all be available for the match against Puerto Rico.
Via a request from national team director Richard Piper and team manager Adrian Romain, the TTFA contacted the TTOC president for assistance. Through contacts, Lewis was able to secure a T&T exemption despite the last-minute request. The TTFA expressed gratitude following Lewis‘ intervention.
“The TTFA would like to express its sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the TTOC, and by extension, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee for their assistance in facilitating the processing of the National Interest Exemption (NIE) waivers for the T&T Senior Men’s National Football players for their CONCACAF Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” the FA stated.
“This NIE wavier now grants our affected players the opportunity to travel to Puerto Rico without being affected by the strict suspension of entry to non-citizens. This restriction is applicable to non-citizens who were physically present in a restricted country during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States.”
Lewis also expressed thanks to US authorities for facilitating the late request. “We are grateful and thankful and appreciative to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee that would have been able to get the necessary exemption,” stated Lewis, adding, “The TTOC is always ready and willing to assist the red, white and black, as well as we can.”