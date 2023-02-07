Crucial win for Cassie

LEON CASSIE won a crucial battle of former national junior stars when the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament served off Monday night at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The 2011 Caribbean Under-11 champion defeated 2019 national Under-19 champ Nathaniel Khellawan 21-17, 15-21, 21-16 in a match which could determine the player who moves into the second and final stage. Only the winner of each of the round-robin groups will emerge to battle for places first through sixth in the rankings.

Both players comfortably won their one other match in Group F on Monday night. Cassie, who earned a silver and two bronze medals in the U-17 division when the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Championship last took place in 2019, took down Kyle Young Lai 21-15, 21-4.

And Khellawan, who combined with Chequeda De Boulet for the mixed doubles title when the National Championships was last contested that same year, defeated Alex Paul 21-14, 21-12. They were again scheduled to play twice last night and will conclude their campaign with their fifth and final match tonight.

Travis Sinanan, who struck gold in the U-11 division of CAREBACO in 2014 and earned the U-13 silver medal the following year, dismissed Gabriel Boodram (21-6, 21-17) and Matthaus Joachim (23-21, 21-7) in Group D. There are just two women’s groups and De Boulet was off to flying start.

The 21-year-old crushed Zharia Hinds 21-2, 21-1 and was a 21-7, 21-11 winner over Cathline Ramroop. Ramroop had captured the U-17 title in the last tournament before the sport was shut down almost exactly three years ago because of Covid-19, after lifting the U-17 and 21 trophies in previous junior ranking tournament to end the season before.

Six-time national champ Blake, who was edged by De Boulet in two close sets in the semi-finals of the last “Nationals” contested, is in the other group of six.

The top two players from each group will play off for the top four positions in the tournament, which is expected to continue well into next week because the venue is only available for three hours every night.

Badminton became the last sport to officially return after the pandemic on Saturday with a two-weekend TTBA Junior Rankings Tournament. First serve today is 6 p.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CHANGE YOUR PLAN

CHANGE YOUR PLAN

The membership of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association have another big decision to make on Saturday. It concerns whether or not to rescind the motion carried at the last Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on December 10, to hold presidential elections on March 18.

Fatima beat Naps in SSCL Premiership

Zachary Siewah scored an unbeaten 90 and grabbed four wickets for Fatima College as they handed Naparima College their first defeat of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership season.

Naps, who won their first two matches of the season, batted first yesterday and were dismissed for 201.

Crucial win for Cassie

LEON CASSIE won a crucial battle of former national junior stars when the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament served off Monday night at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Russell’s 16-ball blitz seals win for Victorians

Russell’s 16-ball blitz seals win for Victorians

An explosive 30 not out from Andre Russell catapulted Comilla Victorians to a crucial five-wicket win against Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League, yesterday.

Russell struck two fours and three sixes in his 16-ball blitzkrieg, and Victorians successfully chased a modest 122 for victory after they laboured early in their innings on a slow, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium pitch.

Red Force seek improved performance

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players showed a lot of fight to earn a draw against the Windward Islands Volcanoes last week.

However, coach David Furlonge wants them to build on that performance and push a little bit harder this week as they chase an outright win against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, in their second-round match of the West Indies Championship, bowling off today at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

East take on North East in Group A clash today

East take on North East in Group A clash today

First round Group A winners East and North East will clash in the second round of the Scotiabank NexGen Under-15 Tournament today as both teams look to secure their place in the tournament semi-finals.

East whipped Tobago by 243 runs in the opening round of matches last week with spinner Yasir Deen taking a beaver-trick to lead his team to victory.