Crucial win for Cassie

LEON CASSIE won a crucial battle of former national junior stars when the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament served off Monday night at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The 2011 Caribbean Under-11 champion defeated 2019 national Under-19 champ Nathaniel Khellawan 21-17, 15-21, 21-16 in a match which could determine the player who moves into the second and final stage. Only the winner of each of the round-robin groups will emerge to battle for places first through sixth in the rankings.
Both players comfortably won their one other match in Group F on Monday night. Cassie, who earned a silver and two bronze medals in the U-17 division when the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Championship last took place in 2019, took down Kyle Young Lai 21-15, 21-4.
And Khellawan, who combined with Chequeda De Boulet for the mixed doubles title when the National Championships was last contested that same year, defeated Alex Paul 21-14, 21-12. They were again scheduled to play twice last night and will conclude their campaign with their fifth and final match tonight.
Travis Sinanan, who struck gold in the U-11 division of CAREBACO in 2014 and earned the U-13 silver medal the following year, dismissed Gabriel Boodram (21-6, 21-17) and Matthaus Joachim (23-21, 21-7) in Group D. There are just two women’s groups and De Boulet was off to flying start.
The 21-year-old crushed Zharia Hinds 21-2, 21-1 and was a 21-7, 21-11 winner over Cathline Ramroop. Ramroop had captured the U-17 title in the last tournament before the sport was shut down almost exactly three years ago because of Covid-19, after lifting the U-17 and 21 trophies in previous junior ranking tournament to end the season before.
Six-time national champ Blake, who was edged by De Boulet in two close sets in the semi-finals of the last “Nationals” contested, is in the other group of six.
The top two players from each group will play off for the top four positions in the tournament, which is expected to continue well into next week because the venue is only available for three hours every night.
Badminton became the last sport to officially return after the pandemic on Saturday with a two-weekend TTBA Junior Rankings Tournament. First serve today is 6 p.m.