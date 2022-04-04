Daron Cruickshank was on fire for Merry Boys over the weekend, scoring 96 and 122 as the Diego Martin side whipped Prisons Sports and Queen’s Park Cricket Club III to finish the round-robin phase of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premiership 2 North Division Sunday League competition in pole position.
Merry Boys led the division all the way, finishing unbeaten and earning automatic qualification to the final.
Meanwhile, Munroe Road also won their final two matches on the weekend to secure second place while QPCC III placed third. The second and third place teams will meet in the eliminator with the winners advancing to the final.
On Saturday, the right-handed Cruickshank fell four runs short of a century but still did enough to ensure Merry Boys overcame Prisons Sports by 14 runs at Prisons Ground in Arouca.
Cruickshank faced 111 balls and struck three sixes and four fours while Franklyn Rouse hit 55 off 47 balls with four fours as Merry Boys posted 263 for eight off their 50 overs.
Cruickshank then grabbed three wickets for 48 runs as Prisons were dismissed in the final over for 249.
A day later in Diego Martin, Cruickshank was at it again, this time scoring an unbeaten 122 off just 71 balls with 12 fours and eight sixes as Merry Boys raced to 230 for two off 24.4 overs replying to QPCC III’s total of 224 all out.
In the Premiership 2 South Division, Caldrac won their final two games to clinch a playoff spot. The Premier League Under-19s are also into the playoffs despite having lost to Caldrac on Saturday before beating Cosmos Sports on Sunday.
Caldrac defeated the Under-19s by three wickets at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain on Saturday and followed up with an easy eight-wicket victory over Yorkshire Sports on Sunday which would have helped their net run rate position.
The other playoff spot is yet to be determined with the result of the fifth-round clash between Bess Motors Marchin Patriots and Cosmos yet to be confirmed following a protest.
If Patriots are awarded the game, they will top the standings and go straight to the final while Caldrac and the U-19s will square off in the eliminator. If Cosmos are awarded the game, the Patriots could miss out on the playoffs on net run rate. As it stands, Endeavour Sports are in third place with a slightly better net run rate than the Patriots.
The Premiership 1 round robin competition also ended over the weekend, with QPCC I finishing on top and Central Sports and First Citizens Clarke Road finishing second and third respectively.
SUNDAY LEAGUE SCORES
PREMIERSHIP 2 NORTH
ROUND 6
Munroe Road 184 (33.2 overs) (Vishal Seedan 49; Kristoff Lewis 35; Fiaz John 4/8, Sion King 4/41) vs Defence Force 175 (41.3 overs) (Andre Medina 45, Leon Basanoo 36; Kristoff Lewis 3/33, Thomas Walsh 2/51, Kyle Jattan 2/14, Ishmael Ali 2/28)
—Munroe Road won by 9 runs
Merry Boys 263-8 (Daron Cruickshank 96, Franklyn Rouse 55; Brendan Sooklal 2/61, Tishan Ramroop 2/57) vs Prisons Sports 249 (49.4 overs) (Zachary Ragoonath 62, Vikash Rampersad 41; Daron Cruickshank 3/48, Kevon Charles 2/30, Franklyn Rouse 2/41, Tevon Jadoo 2/28)
—Merry Boys won by 14 runs
QPCC III 159 (42 overs) (Jeremiah Cruickshank 42, Sameer Ali 30; Teron Jadoo 4/26, Anthony Simmons 2/26) vs Canefarm Sports 75 (28.2 overs) (Sameer Ali 5/19, Shiva McCoon 2/9, Nicholas Elliott 2/20)
—QPCC III won by 84 runs
HKL Aranjuez defeated El Socorro Youth Movement
ROUND 7
El Socorro Youth Movement 112 (24.5 overs) (Aaron Naitram 26, Ryan Innis 22; Kristoff Lewis 6/39, Aaron Basant 4/16) vs 116-3 (18.5 overs) (Kristoff Lewis n.o., 39, Kieron Joseph 33 n.o.; Shakeem Prince 2/40)
—Munroe Road won by 7 wickets
QPCC III 224 (50 overs) (Savion Lara 72, Nicholas Elliot 47; Franklyn Rouse 4/53) vs Merry Boys 230-2 (Daron Cruickshank 122, Mario Belcon 45, Iqwe Craig 43)
—Merry Boys won by 8 wickets
HKL Aranjuez defeated Canefarm Sports
PREMIERSHIP 2 SOUTH
ROUND 6
Premier League U-19s 232-9 (50 overs) (Andrew Rambaran 71, Nick Ramlal 31; Quinci Babel 3/41, Gabriel Blackwell 2/30, Nathaniel McDavid 2/46) vs Caldrac Club 235-7 (44.2 overs) (Quinci Babel 86, Nathaniel McDavid 61; Jacen Agard 2/62, Zachary Siewah 2/39)
—Caldrac won by 3 wickets
Endeavour Sports 209-8 (47 overs) (Shiva Ragoobar 46, Chris Pattia 41; Keyron Ramlal 4/30, Reaz St Clair 2/42) vs Yorkshire Sports 193/9 (42.2 overs) (Mike Smith 44, Reaz St Clair 37; Kareem Khan 3/64, Chris Pattia 2/24, Stephen Shadick 2/41)
—Endeavour won by 16 runs