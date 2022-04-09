Daron Cruickshank continued his good form on the domestic circuit, smashing 85 for Merry Boys yesterday as the Diego Martin-based club got their Premiership 2 T20 campaign off to a winning start with a 78-run victory over El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM) in their Group D encounter.
At the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, the hosts won the toss and posted a mammoth 215 for three off their 20 overs, with Cruickshank, who scored 96 and 122 in the final two matches of the Sunday League last weekend, smashing five sixes and eight fours in his 49-ball knock at the top of the innings.
He and Mario Belcon put on 164 runs for the first wicket, with the latter hitting 67 off 52 balls with ten fours.
Even after both men fell to Saeed Razzack, EYM could not restrict the hosts, with Iqwe Craig finishing the innings with a bang, smashing an unbeaten 41 off just 16 balls with two sixes and six fours.
In response, EYM kept wickets in hand but could not match the scoring rate of their hosts as they posted 137 for three when the overs ran out.
Ryan Inniss finished not out on 59 off 66 balls with ten fours, while Idrees Mohammed and Shakeem Prince chipped in with 22 and 29 respectively.
In other results yesterday, the Premier League Under-19s made light work of Sancho St Julien Sports at the National Cricket Centre.
Batting first, Sancho St Julien were dismissed for 71, with Jacen Agard grabbing four wickets for 11 runs and Vasant Singh and Ricardo Chase chipping in with two wickets each.
In reply, the Under-19s raced to 73 for one off 8.3 overs to complete an easy nine wicket victory in Group B.
The tournament continues today with Merry Boys hosting Queen’s Park Cricket Club III at Diego Martin.
QPCC III narrowly defeated Canefarm Sports by five runs in their opening match yesterday at Knowles Street in Curepe.
Canefarm and EYM will meet in the other Group D match in El Socorro today.
All matches bowl off at 2 pm.
Yesterday’s Premiership T20 scores
Group A
Yorkshire Sports 155-9 (Antonio Bebe 31, Mike Smith 49, Gregory Mahabir 22; Nathaniel McDavid 4/9, Avinash Mahabirsingh 2/19, Alvin Sonny 2/35) vs Caldrac Club 156-8 (17.2 overs) (Gabriel Blackwell 56, Nathaniel McDavid 29, Negus Carthy 31 n.o.; Justin Salick 2/22, Abrahim Ali 2/13, Ashmead Mohammed 2/29)
—Caldrac won by two wickets
Cosmos Sports defeated Endeavour Sports
Group B
St Julien Sports 71 (20 overs) (Faoud Bassarath 25 n.o.; Jacen Agard 4/11, Vasant Singh 2/16, Ricardo Chase 2/9) vs Premier League U-19s 73-1 (8.3 overs) (Kyle Ramdoo 27 n.o., Andrew Rambaran 23 n.o., Joshua Davis 23)
—Premier League U-19s won by nine wickets
Group C
HKL Aranjuez 138-7 (19 overs) (Leonardo Francis 26, Kaleem Felix 32; Kristoff Lewis 2/31, Kyle Jattan 2/21, Ranjiv Droojansingh 2/16) vs Munroe Road Cricket Club 127 (19 overs) (Vishal Seedan 56; Triston Singh 3/18, Malcom Ramlogan 2/24, Aamir Singh 2/28)
—Aranjuez won by 11 runs
Group D
Merry Boys 215-3 (Daron Cruickshank 85, Mario Belcon 67, Iqwe Craig 41 n.o.; Saeed Razzack 2/33) vs EYM 137-3 (20 overs) (Ryan Innis 59 n.o., Shakeem Prince 29, Idrees Mohammed 22)
—Merry Boys won by 78 runs
QPCC III 156-7 (Ravi Kadoo 49, Jeremiah Cruickshank 42; Anthony Simmons 3/35, Shaquille Allick 2/14) vs Canefarm Sports 151-3 (20 overs) (Anthony Simmons 79, Shaquille Allick 25 n.o.)
—QPCC III won by five runs