Crusaders flying solo at top

With their National Long Course Age-Group Swimming Championships scheduled to splash off in less than two weeks, the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) is still awaiting clearance and permission from the district CMO (Chief Medical Officer) to know if they will be able to stage the competition.

But asked if the ASATT had an alternative plan if clearance didn’t come through in time, ASATT PRO Gresha Gonzales expressed confidence.