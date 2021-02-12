Crusaders flying solo at top

Anthony ‘Sandfly’ Brown

NINE CONSECUTIVE WINS IN TOURNEY: Former national champion Anthony ‘Sandfly’ Brown

ANTHONY BROWN won both his matches for the third time as Solo Crusaders took sole possession of the lead in the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League on Thursday night, at the Himalaya Club, Barataria.

The hosts scored a 3-1 triumph over Hillview Renegades in a clash between two of the four teams which were deadlocked at the top of the standings before this fixture. Crusaders now have 13 points and are expected to earn another three when they conclude their campaign in the first round tomorrow night against Southerners.

WASA Club and QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites had ten points each and two fixtures remaining by press time last night, but only one could also reach 16 points as the two will clash when the round ends tomorrow night.

The most the loser could attain is 14 points, which is also the maximum that Renegades could finish the first phase with. After just getting home in breath-taking opening game in the battle of the two most successful players in the competition who have both been away from competition for about two years, Brown pulled away from Yuvraaj Dookram for a 14-12, 11-8, 11-3 triumph and the three points.

The former national champion, fondly known as “Sandfly”, has now won all nine matches in the tournament, but his win-streak was in danger in the second match of the fixture.

Brown’s response was nothing short of spectacular as he won the last nine points from 5-2 down in the decider to close out Kenneth Parmanand 7-11, 11-7, 11-1, 9-11, 11-5. Andrew Alexander then came from two games to one down to edge Franklyn Seechan 11-3, 3-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9 and set the stage for Most Valuable Player Brown to finish the job.

Dookram, the country’s top-ranked player of 2016 and ’17 who went into the fixture with five wins from six matches, had drawn first blood for Renegades by whipping the improving N’kosi Rouse 11-4, 11-6, 11-9.

Parkites, led by the country’s fourth-player Derron Douglas, are expected to beat D’Abadie Youths at D’Abadie Community Centre at 7 p.m. tonight and join Crusaders in the lead.

However, the title favourites will be well aware of the fact that after losing their first four fixtures, D’Abadie scored a stunning 3-2 triumph to prevent WASA from completing a beaver-trick of victories last time out on Wednesday night.

The second of the two-round (home and away) round-robin competition, which involves seven teams of A1 and A2 players, is expected to begin next week.

