Cuban boxer Andy Cruz defeated his American opponent, Keyshawn Davis in a keenly contested Men’s Lightweight final at the Kokugikan Arena here in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday. The gold medal took Cuba’s Tokyo 2020 tally to seven to go with three silver and five bronze.
“I’m very happy because I could reach my goal,” Cruz said following his 4:1 points victory. “It was my goal to reach gold and I accomplished that.”
Also on show on the final day of the Games were Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa and Trinidad and Tobago’s Kwesi Browne and Nicholas Paul. All three cyclists train at the UCI World Cycling Centre in Switzerland. Yesterday, though, they were pursuing the same prize at the Izu Velodrome — Men’s Keirin precious metal.
Of the three, Tjon En Fa came closest to achieving the podium goal, the Surinamese rider finishing fourth in the final. Great Britain’s Jason Kenny won the race to retain his Olympic title. Malaysian Mohammed Awang seized silver, with bronze going to Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen, the man who had grabbed Sprint gold earlier in the Games.
Browne finished third in the 7-12 ride for ninth spot overall in the Keirin. Paul crossed the line fourth in his semi-final heat and was expected to be on show in the 7-12 final. However, Paul was disqualified after receiving a second warning in the semi-final race, and was not eligible to ride for position.
Paul’s first warning came in the quarter-final round “for moving down towards the inside of the track when a rival was already there”. And the semi-final warning was “for entering the sprinter’s lane when the opponent was already there”.
Earlier in the Games, Paul finished sixth in the Sprint.
Cuba’s medal haul at Tokyo 2020 — seven gold, three silver, five bronze—earned the country 14th spot on the standings.
Jamaica finished 21st with four gold medals, a single silver, and four bronze. Bahamas, with a population of less than 400,000, grabbed two gold medals to secure 42nd spot.
Bermuda and Puerto Rico each got a gold and were joint-63rd, along with Morocco. Dominican Republic collected three silver medals and two bronze for 68th spot. And Grenada shared 86th position with seven other nations, thanks to the Men’s 400 metres bronze earned by Kirani James.
Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) president Brian Lewis was pleased with the CANOC performances at Tokyo 2020.
“I am happy with the CANOC showing. The athletes certainly did the region proud.” Lewis added that he was particularly impressed with Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. He also made special mention of Bermuda’s first-ever Olympic gold medal, earned by Flora Duffy in the Women’s Triathlon, and Jamaica’s podium sweep in the Women’s 100m.
Elaine Thompson-Herah struck gold in the 100, finishing ahead of teammates Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (silver) and Shericka Jackson (bronze).
Women actually captured seven of Jamaica’s nine medals.
Duffy was Bermuda’s lone medallist. Women’s 100m Hurdles gold medallist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn enjoyed the same status for Puerto Rico. And Women’s 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo represents half of the Bahamas medal haul.
The strong female presence on the medal table prompted Lewis to bring “the performances of the women” into the spotlight when asked for his Tokyo 2020 highpoints. The CANOC president, however, also expressed concerns.
“Given the medal table tally, one may be tempted to say the region is in a good place. I am however concerned about the negative impact of Covid-19, and not only economic but that it’s gender regressive.”
That Tokyo 2020 was actually staged in spite of the many challenges created by Covid-19 was a victory in itself for the Olympic movement, providing a platform for continued development work in the region.