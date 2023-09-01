CSA confirms series against West Indies ‘A’

FRINGE and emerging players will have an opportunity to impress the selection panel when the West Indies “A” team embarks on a rare tour of South Africa later this year.

Cricket South Africa confirmed yesterday that the Caribbean side will tour for a series of three “Tests” only against South Africa “A” in late November and December.

The trip will be another opportunity for the selection panel, led by former opener and captain Desmond Haynes, to continue building depth within the pool of players available for international matches.

The series starts from November 21 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, with second match to be contested at Buffalo Park in East London from November 28 before the series wraps up in Bloemfontein at the Mangaung Oval from December 5.

The “A” team tours are a key part of bridging the gap between domestic and international cricket for boards around the world, and West Indies will be looking to send a strong contingent as they prepare for the 2023-24 Test assignments that include trips to Australia, Pakistan, and England, and two home Tests against the Proteas.

