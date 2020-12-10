CSA criticises ‘negative’ England

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is confident in its Covid-19 protocols despite the postponement of the One-Day International series against England, with interim board chairman Zak Yacoob describing the tourists as having a negative attitude.

Yacoob said the postponement of the three match series, at England’s request, had caused CSA reputational damage and warned the body would defend itself against “lies” as to the reasons behind the cancellation.

The ECB said in a joint statement with CSA on Monday that the decision to postpone the tour was over concerns about the “physical and mental wellbeing” of the touring party.

An unnamed South Africa player and two hotel staff members contracted Covid-19 inside the bio-secure environment. Two members of the England touring party initially returned positive test results as well, but these were later cleared as negative.

“The fact is that they (the England team) were very negative,” Yacoob told reporters yesterday, referring to the tourists’ attitude.

“We have gone into our protocols and we think they have been very good. There may have been an issue of psychological troubles, where people (in the England team) may have been nervous about false positives.

“We do not wish to blame the English, but we wish to say absolutely that any notion that they went away because there was a fault on our side is completely wrong.

“In fact, we were too lax with their desire to do things which in our strict view they should not be doing (such as allowing players to golf). If they say lies about us, we will defend ourselves.”

England’s summer of cricket went off without a hitch with the players kept in tight bio-secure bubbles.

In South Africa, the players were allowed out of their hotel to play golf, at the request of the ECB, due to fears that another month cooped up would have a negative effect on their mental health.

The saga has called into question future tours to South Africa, with Sri Lanka scheduled to play two tests in the country, the first starting on Boxing Day, and Australia due to arrive for three Tests in February and March.

Yacoob says he is “95 per cent” sure the Sri Lanka series will go ahead, but adds it is less clear when it comes to Australia.

“My understanding of cricket politics is that the three most powerful nations, Australia and England, and you know who the third one is (India), want to do things their way and want to ensure the less powerful nations play ball with them,” he said.

“So it depends on what Australia thinks is in its political interest at the time, based on what has happened with England.”

“Australia are a powerhouse in cricket, and those types of people are usually a law unto themselves.”

Cricket Australia told Reuters yesterday that it would “continue to plan for the (South Africa) tour and monitor the bio-security situation.”

Newly appointed Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge is expecting his team to be at full strength for next year’s Cricket West Indies Super50 tournament with T&T’s international stars committing to playing in the competition.

Furlonge told the Express yesterday that Sunil Narine and Ravi Rampaul will be joining the Red Force training sessions today while Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis have also been in training with the team at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

"All these players have committed to playing for the Red Force," Furlonge told the Express yesterday.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has withdrawn from the second Test against West Indies and returned home to be with his pregnant wife, coach Gary Stead said yesterday.

Tom Latham will take over the captaincy.

Tom Latham will take over the captaincy.

Williamson's availability for the Test, which was scheduled to start last evening, Eastern Caribbean time, had been up in the air for much of the day when the team said he had returned to Tauranga to attend a medical appointment with his wife, Sarah.

Andre Russell's two-wicket burst in the 16th over turned the game on its head and propelled Colombo Kings to a narrow six-run victory over Johnson Charles's Jaffna Stallions in the Lanka Premier League yesterday.

Captain Jason Holder says he wants "clear minds" from his players for the decisive second Test which was scheduled to begin last night, Eastern Caribbean time, especially in the wake of the shambolic first Test defeat last week.

The tenth president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should be a woman. That is the view of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis.

Lewis, who is also president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) believes that current IOC president Thomas Bach is a progressive leader who is dedicated to gender equality and good governance. “President Bach’s mandate is likely to be renewed to 2025. The IOC membership should set themselves the goal of electing the first ever IOC woman President post 2025. Lead by example. It will be transformational and break the glass ceiling,” Lewis said on the TTOC’s website.