The Bess Motors T10 Windball Tournament 2023 concluded with a thrilling final at the Marchin Recreation Ground, Charlieville, recently.

The 12th annual tournament was organised by Councillor Adrian Ali in collaboration with Bess Motors Limited, with the aim of promoting sport throughout the Munroe Road/Caroni Savannah electoral district, the Chaguanas Borough, and the country at large.

The final match saw CSK overcoming seven-time champions Same Side, marking their first major victory at the Marchin Recreation Ground.

Same Side, batting first, faced early setbacks with three wickets lost for no runs in the initial seven balls. However, a standout innings of 72 by Kern Ramdeen, which included ten sixes, steered the defending champions to a total of 116 for eight.

In the run chase, CSK also lost three wickets early for just 11 runs. But Videsh Sookhai’s match-winning knock of 64 not out, supported by I. Mangaroo’s unbeaten 25 and A.Phillip’s 20, fired CSK to victory and their first major title.

CSK walked away with a $10,000 cash prize and a trophy. Meanwhile, Sookhai was named as the MVP of the final, while D.Besai was named the MVP of the tournament.

Councillor Ali expressed his gratitude to all involved—including the main sponsor Bess Motors Limited, Avidan Properties and other contributors—the team of organisers and the enthusiastic fans.

Awards:

1st: CSK

2nd: Same Side

3rd: Lunatics

4th: Unruly

MVP Final: Videsh Sookhai

Most Runs in Final: Kern Ramdeen

Best Bowler Final: A Chandler

MVP Tournament: DBesai

Best Fieldsman Final: J Manick

Most Disciplined Team: The Risings Stars

Most Wickets Tournament: D Besai

Most Runs: H Moonsammy

Best Youth Player: R Sankar

Most 6s Tournament: H Moonsammy

Hat-trick: G.Balram

Best bowling figures: four for six by I. Ali of Cunupia Kings

Fastest 50: K.Mohammed (Firebun Monsterz, 55 from 11 balls)

Highest individual score by a player:

T Ali (Outkast)

