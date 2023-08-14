Jannik Sinner won the National Bank Open yesterday, for his first ATP Masters 1000 title, beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-1.

Sinner, the 21-year-old Italian player seeded seventh, has eight tour victories, also winning in February, at Montpellier. He’s the second Italian Masters 1000 champion, following Fabio Fognini in the 2019 event in Monte Carlo.