Central Soccer World (CSW) won their second “Central Derby” with a 1-0 victory over Cunupia FC in the Ascension Invitational football tournament on Friday night at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground. CSW swept both central derbies, having seven days earlier also beaten Central (2-1).
Meanwhile, Kadeem Corbin had a strong influence when coming off the bench, as leaders La Horquetta Rangers grinded out a difficult 2-1 win over AC Port of Spain.
Following a goalless first half dominated by the youthful visitors, Corbin circumvented goalkeeper Jadel Poon-Lewis and scored from an angle for a 51st minute opening goal and four minutes later, provided the cross which Daniel David pushed to the far corner for a 2-0 Rangers lead.
Having won their previous two matches, AC Port of Spain dominated the first half in which Che Benny and Sedale McClean created some anxious moments for Rangers custodian Jabari St Hillaire, who was relieved to see the ball narrowly beat his far post on a couple of occasions.
Although they deserved at least a point, AC Port of Spain only got a consolation goal, midfielder Benny at the heart of the action again, before McClean stroked a low shot to the far corner for 2-1 in the 67th minute.
“To come on and score one, and set up one, it feels good, “stated Man-of-the-Match Corbin.
Meanwhile, AC Port of Spain head coach Walt Noreiga had lots to be encouraged about, despite the loss.
“It’s a bit disappointing,” stated Noreiga. ”But I must give the boys credit for the effort that they put in.”
Earlier on the night, another improving team, CSW were able to get full points in back-to-back matches for the first time this season. CSW picked up a third win of the season when beating Cunupia, ending the first round in sixth spot and ten points.
Cunupia remain three points ahead and hold onto fifth spot, but only because of their early season form. Cunupia have now lost three of their last four matches, a torrid run which saw then lose to Defence Force (5-0), Deportivo Point Fortin (2-0) and CSW. But they held leaders Rangers to a 1-1 draw a week ago.
Cunupia lacked creative quality without former national player Keon “Schillaci” Daniel in midfield and were largely toothless up from with an attack without the league’s top-scorer Kevon “Showtime” Woodley.
Cunupia lacked fluency in their play, even though veteran striker Tevin Caesar had a couple chances at goal and also created an excellent chance for Brandon Semper, who failed to beat CSW goalie Diego Suarez.
CSW hustled, were direct and their efforts to disrupt Cunupia’s rhythm were rewarded when former national youth striker Nicholas Dillon picked up a rebound, then saw a big deflection off defender Osei Sandy, send the ball looping over goalkeeper Jon-Pierre David for 1-0 in the 36th minute.
Cunupia FC head coach Michael De Four’s displeasure was evident by the two changes he made at the start of the second half.
But nothing worked and Cunupia would have conceded more in the second half, except for goalkeeper David, who collected a $500 cheque as Campari Player of the Week, just reward after an impressive performance in goal against La Horquetta Rangers a week ago.
Later in the action, David looked beaten by a deflection and was going the wrong way but still managed to keep Theophilus Bourne’s low shot from going in, and soon after, also stopped Bourne, when the midfielder was trying to go around him and looking to give CSW a second goal. CSW were obviously the more pleased bunch afterwards.
“It feels good to score the only goal of the game and get the victory,” Man-of-the-Match Dillon stated afterwards.
Meanwhile, CSW head coach Randolph Boyce credited defending as the greatest area of improvement in his team.
“It feels good that the work we have been putting in in training bore fruit tonight,” stated coach Boyce.