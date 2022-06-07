CSW whip Police 3-1

Police FC suffered a first loss at the St James Barracks when going down 3-1 to CSW (Central Soccer World) on Saturday in the 2022 Ascension Invitational Football Tournament.

An off-colour performance saw Police fall behind to goals from David Maloney and Ryan Fredericks, before fighting back.

Maloney banked the ball high into the net after collecting a pass atop the six-yard box, and Fredericks provided a calm, low finish. CSW went into the halftime interval leading by a 2-0 margin.

Defender Rakim Cabie headed in Jabari Mitchell’s corner kick as Police threatened a comeback in the second half. Substitute Moses Jaikaran, however, was free in the Police penalty area and redirected a cross from Theophilus Bourne for a decisive third CSW goal.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T U-20 men to face Costa Rica in two training matches

Trinidad and Tobago’s Men’s Under-20 football squad arrived in San Jose, Costa Rica, yesterday for a ten-day training camp ahead of the CONCACAF Men’s U-20 Championship in Honduras.

While in San Jose, T&T will play two training matches against Costa Rica’s Men’s U-20 team—today at 10am and Saturday also at 10am.

POINTS MATTER

POINTS MATTER

THE BOTTOM line was that the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s national team won; got three points; and are back in contention in Group C of Concacaf Nations League Group B.

For Angus Eve, T&T’s head coach, the bottom line is the most important thing.

“We are second in the group right now with all to play for,” Eve declared at Monday’s post-match media conference.

Paul joins West Indies squad

Paul joins West Indies squad

After an outstanding performance in the recently concluded Regional Four-Day Championship, all-rounder Keemo Paul has been added to the West Indies squad for the three-match One-Day International Series (ODI) in Pakistan, beginning today.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the first ODI, captain Nicholas Pooran said Paul was headed to Pakistan and was due to arrive last night.

Intense Pakistan heat to test Windies in ODI series

Intense Pakistan heat to test Windies in ODI series

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran is confident his men can overcome the challenge of the extreme heat in Pakistan which the regional side will face as they take on a formidable home side in an important One-Day International (ODI) series.

Coming directly from chilly Amsterdam where they won the ODI series against the Netherlands 3-0, the Caribbean men will be playing today, Friday and Sunday, at the Multan International Cricket Stadium, in temperatures forecast to top 45 degrees Celsius.

T&T in Concacaf Girls’ U-15 Championship League B

Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago will be among 32 teams contesting the CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Championship which gets underway next month in Tampa, Florida, USA.

Continental governing body CONCACAF said Monday that 31 member associations along with an invited nation would do battle in the July 31 to August 7 tournament carded for Hillsborough County Tournament Sportsplex on Florida’s west coast.

CSW whip Police 3-1

Police FC suffered a first loss at the St James Barracks when going down 3-1 to CSW (Central Soccer World) on Saturday in the 2022 Ascension Invitational Football Tournament.

An off-colour performance saw Police fall behind to goals from David Maloney and Ryan Fredericks, before fighting back.

Maloney banked the ball high into the net after collecting a pass atop the six-yard box, and Fredericks provided a calm, low finish. CSW went into the halftime interval leading by a 2-0 margin.