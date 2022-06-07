CSW whip Police 3-1

Police FC suffered a first loss at the St James Barracks when going down 3-1 to CSW (Central Soccer World) on Saturday in the 2022 Ascension Invitational Football Tournament.
An off-colour performance saw Police fall behind to goals from David Maloney and Ryan Fredericks, before fighting back.
Maloney banked the ball high into the net after collecting a pass atop the six-yard box, and Fredericks provided a calm, low finish. CSW went into the halftime interval leading by a 2-0 margin.
Defender Rakim Cabie headed in Jabari Mitchell’s corner kick as Police threatened a comeback in the second half. Substitute Moses Jaikaran, however, was free in the Police penalty area and redirected a cross from Theophilus Bourne for a decisive third CSW goal.