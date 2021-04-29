Clyde Leon

FORMER NATIONAL TEAM PLAYER: Clyde Leon

Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe has sent condolences to the family of former national football team captain Clyde Leon following his passing on Wednesday morning.

“I extend heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and by extension the football fraternity on the passing of former national footballer, Clyde Leon,” Cudjoe stated via press release yesterday.

Leon was a former T&T men’s national senior team player, and had 48 caps for the national team. He also served as a coach for the national youth team.

“As a member of the W Connection family, Clyde displayed the drive for excellence which was refocused into the development of the game at the youth level upon his retirement. While he performed duties as national youth team coach, he inspired numerous young footballers as they prepared to fly our national colours on the world stage,” Minister Cudjoe stated.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development and the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, by extension, I offer my deepest sympathy to all his loved ones and I pray that the Almighty comforts them in this time of grief and immeasurable loss.”

Similarly there was great sadness at Leon’s former club W Connection where he spent 15 years as player, captain and coach.

“We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated by the sudden passing of Clyde. He was a Savonetta Boy through and through and his passing will leave a void amongst us, “ the club announced on its Facebook page.

