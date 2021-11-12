Cudjoe congratulates Paul

Shamfa Cudjoe

WELL DONE: Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, left, makes a presentation to super-heavyweight boxer Nigel Paul, who copped bronze at the AIBA World Championships.

Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe, has congratulated boxer and Olympian Nigel Paul on capturing the bronze medal in the super-heavyweight category at the recently-concluded 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Paul was among a five-man boxing team which represented T&T at the AIBA World Boxing Championships from October 24 to November 6. Paul was awarded this country’s first boxing World Championship medal after losing to eventual gold medallist Russian Mark Petrovskii at the semi-final stage.

In expressing her congratulations, Cudjoe said: “Paul’s historic win is a great achievement. It reflects his determination, hard work, and commitment to his craft despite the global pandemic. He continues to persevere and compete at the highest level.”

The minister also acknowledged the efforts of national team members Aaron Prince, Donnel Phillip, Anthony Joseph, Blessing Waldropt, and the coaches and the boxing association.

She reaffirmed that the “Government of Trinidad and Tobago remains committed to providing support to our athletes.”

