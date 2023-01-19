Cudjoe: Hockey turf by July

SHAMFA CUDJOE, Minister of Sport and Community Development, has projected a July 2023 completion date for the six-year delayed water-based hockey turf that has cost taxpayers $1.9 million to date.
Cudjoe added that if there were any further delays, she would inform the public promptly.
The Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) and its stakeholders—including the national senior men’s and women’s teams—have had to forego local competitions, much-needed practice and pre-international tours without utilisation of the Tacarigua-based National Hockey Centre facility for more than four years.
In a project initially promised to be delivered—under former Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Darryl Smith—ahead of the March 25-April 2, 2017, FIH Men’s World League Tournament hosted by the TTHB, the installation has been further delayed due to bureaucratic processes, the Covid-19 pandemic and an incorrect assessment of the status of the sub-base that will support the synthetic astro turf.
Cudjoe, who assumed office in 2018, recalled that, in 2019, the issue of the turf resurfaced following an assessment by a specialist that the elastic bands of the sub-base were a good enough foundation to continue with the installation of the top surface contracted from Polytan, the Germany-based manufacturer of synthetic sport turfs. It was later discovered that such an assessment was incorrect.
“We are now in the tendering process, tending out the contract to do over the sub-surface, then we go back to putting on the top surface and that will be completed by July 2023,” said Cudjoe in an interview on the iSports radio programme last week.
Cudjoe added that while she was aware persons were advocating utilising the old turf in the interim, the Government had a duty to refurbish and maintain these facilities and keep them to a certain standard.
“When the facilities are down, we cry and we say, ‘Oh, what a shame! The facilities are down’. But in order to refurbish them, you are going to have to stop play. There is going to be some inconvenience for a short period of time. Of course, nobody anticipated or nobody guessed that after getting an assessment from a specialist that the elastic band surface would have (needed to be re-done). Nobody expected that,” Cudjoe said.
Based on the information she has been receiving from the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT)—the Ministry’s implementation arm that is responsible for the maintenance and up-keep of the country’s major sporting facilities and stadia—the Tobago West MP understands they are refining the contract for the sub-surface.
“I feel confident that they are going to come through and we are going to have the facility up and running by July 2023. If something gets in the way to change that, I would be sure to provide the information so the public could be properly informed,” Cudjoe said.
Cudjoe said she and officials of SporTT have been meeting with the TTHB to keep them abreast of the turf installation process.
“Don’t you for one minute think that the Ministry of Sport or SporTT has the ability to deliver at X date and for no apparent reason, we decide to deliver late. We had that challenge as it relates to the sub-turf and the right thing to do is to lift it up and get the proper sub-turf down so that the investment made by the people of Trinidad and Tobago could reap some reward and last us for a long time. So I feel confident that SporTT and the contractor will do their work and we will have a proper hockey turf once again by July 2023.”