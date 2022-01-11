Cudjoe, Lewis remember Lendore’s service

Both Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe and Trinidad and Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis have hailed the contribution to his sport of Trinidad and Tobago athlete Deon Lendore.
Lendore, 29, died in a car crash in the United States around midnight on Monday. The 400-metres runner represented T&T at three Olympic Games — London 2012, Rio 2016 and in Tokyo last year.
He was a bronze medallist at the London games as a member of the 4x400 metres relay team and also won 4x400 silver at the 2015 World Championships in Bejing and 4x400 gold at the World Relay Championships in Yokohama in 2019.
In extending condolences yesterday to Lendore’s family, relatives, friends, and the sports fraternity, Minister Cudjoe stated: On behalf of the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago, we salute Lendore for his tremendous contributions to the development and promotion of athletics. Lendore was truly an inspiration to all of us and has proudly represented this country. He epitomised hope and joy each time his feet landed on the track.
“He was indeed a trailblazer, a life gone too soon. We thank him for everything he has done and for giving distinguished and diligent service to Trinidad and Tobago.”
A shocked Lewis added: “Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of three-time Olympian and Olympic and World Championship bronze medallist Deon Lendore who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on and off the track.
“Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honour , patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many.
We express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, Abilene Club, community of Arima and all who he would have touched. It is a sad day for the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic and Commonwealth Sport Movement.”