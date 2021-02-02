The Minister of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) Shamfa Cudjoe yesterday wished national boxer Michael Alexander a speedy recovery after he was hospitalised following a vehicular accident last Wednesday.

Alexander was listed a serious condition since his hospitalisation and there have been no major changes to the boxer’s status at the General Hospital (PoS) although he has been showing signs of improvement.

Cudjoe said in a release yesterday, “the sporting fraternity is saddened by this development and we will continue to pray for his speedy recovery. The Minister added: “Alexander had his heart set on this year’s Olympics, and we know how much his recovery means to him. We wish him the very best,”

Alexander represented T&T at numerous international competitions.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COMING STRONGER

COMING STRONGER

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine did not have the best of seasons in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, but he is committed to putting that behind him and coming back stronger in 2021.

In a video interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Narine admitted that his IPL performances for Kolkata Knight Riders were well below his best.

‘Learning curve’

‘Learning curve’

‘Soca Warriors’ head coach Terry Fenwick admitted that he may have made a mistake in starting Sunday’s game with so many players that were relatively unknown to him but insisted that it was a starting point for his team, and they will now have to pull together for the real test in the World Cup qualifiers.

Faith in pace

Faith in pace

While he expects spin to play a major role, West Indies interim skipper Kraigg Brathwaite is still keen on using his fast bowling assets to gain the upper hand in the Test series against Bangladesh, which bowled off last night in Chattogram.

Cudjoe sends best wishes to stricken Alexander

The Minister of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) Shamfa Cudjoe yesterday wished national boxer Michael Alexander a speedy recovery after he was hospitalised following a vehicular accident last Wednesday.

T&T’s Wong is No.1 in COTECC

CAMERON WONG is the top-ranked under-14 female tennis player in the Central American and Caribbean region.

The Tranquillity Open semifinalist is among four Trinidad and Tobago players to finish the month of January inside the top five in the COTECC (Central America & Caribbean Tennis Federation) rankings.

‘Solo’ cruises in Champions League

SOLO CRUSADERS got the second week of the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League going in style on Monday night at Endeavour Road Extension, Chaguanas.

After both teams won one of their two fixtures last week, the former national champions marched past their hosts Survivors 3-0 at Endeavour Road Extension, Chaguanas.