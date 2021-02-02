Cudjoe sends best wishes to stricken Alexander

The Minister of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) Shamfa Cudjoe yesterday wished national boxer Michael Alexander a speedy recovery after he was hospitalised following a vehicular accident last Wednesday.
Alexander was listed a serious condition since his hospitalisation and there have been no major changes to the boxer’s status at the General Hospital (PoS) although he has been showing signs of improvement.
Cudjoe said in a release yesterday, “the sporting fraternity is saddened by this development and we will continue to pray for his speedy recovery. The Minister added: “Alexander had his heart set on this year’s Olympics, and we know how much his recovery means to him. We wish him the very best,”
Alexander represented T&T at numerous international competitions.