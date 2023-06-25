Cuffy closes with bronze for SOTT

Cadell Cuffy

YOUNGEST T&T ATHLETE: Cadell Cuffy

Trinidad and Tobago’s Cadell Cuffy closed off the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, yesterday with precious metal.

The 15-year-old track and field athlete won bronze in the Men’s Level A 400m M-final with a time of 53.12 seconds.

The youngest of the T&T athletes competing at the Games, Cuffy finished behind gold medallist Zakaria Zakaria of Indonesia, who clocked 50.84 seconds and silver medal winner Lefka Ntebo of Botswana, who crossed the line in 50.92 seconds.

The athletics schedule had to be altered because of adverse weather on Friday and Cuffy had to shrug off the disappointment of the 4x100m relay team being disqualified and his sixth-place finish in the 200m earlier in the week.

Special Olympics Trinidad and Tobago (SOTT) athletes have earned seven gold, five silver and eight bronze in the competition.

T&T have also gotten two fourth-place, one fifth-place, four sixth-place and six eighth-place ribbons.

There were also seven disqualifications and two no results for the T&T camp.

The T&T delegation returns tomorrow.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Carter chases more CAC gold

Dylan Carter opens his bid for a second gold medal at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games when he dives into the pool at the Merliot Aquatic Complex in San Salvador, El Salvador, at 11.57 this morning in the fifth and final Men’s 50 metres butterfly heat.

WARRIORS STRIKE EARLY

WARRIORS STRIKE EARLY

Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors got the job done yesterday.

The senior men’s national football team started their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over tournament debutants St Kitts and Nevis at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, yesterday.

Sammy: I have a plan

Newly appointed West Indies white-ball head coach Daren Sammy says he has a plan to transform the regional side into an elite international team but said that kind of transformation takes time.

The team’s 35-run loss against hosts Zimbabwe in the ICC 50-0ver World Cup qualifiers didn’t help Sammy’s cause but it did give him an insight into how much more work he and his players have to put in.

Cuffy closes with bronze for SOTT

Cuffy closes with bronze for SOTT

Trinidad and Tobago’s Cadell Cuffy closed off the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, yesterday with precious metal.

The 15-year-old track and field athlete won bronze in the Men’s Level A 400m M-final with a time of 53.12 seconds.

Space to play

Space to play

A lack of available and adequate facilities is making club and even national team development even more difficult than necessary.

This according to two stakeholders in the sports of hockey and cricket.

The hockey fraternity has been without a water-based facility, promised to be delivered by former Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) and current chairman of Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) Douglas Camacho in 2017, for going on six years.

TERRIBLE DAY

TERRIBLE DAY

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy conceded that the road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup…