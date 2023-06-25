Cuffy closes with bronze for SOTT

Trinidad and Tobago’s Cadell Cuffy closed off the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, yesterday with precious metal.
The 15-year-old track and field athlete won bronze in the Men’s Level A 400m M-final with a time of 53.12 seconds.
The youngest of the T&T athletes competing at the Games, Cuffy finished behind gold medallist Zakaria Zakaria of Indonesia, who clocked 50.84 seconds and silver medal winner Lefka Ntebo of Botswana, who crossed the line in 50.92 seconds.
The athletics schedule had to be altered because of adverse weather on Friday and Cuffy had to shrug off the disappointment of the 4x100m relay team being disqualified and his sixth-place finish in the 200m earlier in the week.
Special Olympics Trinidad and Tobago (SOTT) athletes have earned seven gold, five silver and eight bronze in the competition.
T&T have also gotten two fourth-place, one fifth-place, four sixth-place and six eighth-place ribbons.
There were also seven disqualifications and two no results for the T&T camp.
The T&T delegation returns tomorrow.