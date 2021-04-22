Cummings, Morris remember Rudd-Ottley

Everald “Gally” Cummings

FLASHBACK: From left, Strike Squad coach Everald “Gally” Cummings, manager Oliver Camps, centre, and team psychologist Shirley Rudd-Ottley admire the Express Individual of The Year award given to the team in 1989 for its effort in that year’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Coach of the 1989 national football team Everald “Gally” Cummings was yesterday mourning the loss of a key member of his technical team, behavioural psychologist Shirley Rudd-Ottley.

Cummings confirmed that Rudd-Ottley died yesterday.

She was part of the unit that got within one match of qualifying for the 1990 World Cup in Italy, only to fall short after a now infamous 1-0 defeat to the United States at the National Stadium.

Ottley had also worked with the Trinidad and Tobago team in 1973 when Cummings was a player on a squad that was controversially denied a chance of reaching the 1974 world Cup during a qualifying series in Haiti.

“A lot of the development of the players in 1973 and 1989 was because of her being part of the technical staff,” Cummings said.

He added:”She instilled confidence in the players. She used to have a lot interaction with the players. When players had personal problems in the camp and they went to her, when they came back they were 100 per cent better in spirit. All I had to do was put them on the field,” noted Cummings.

He also spoke further about Rudd-Ottley’s influence on his own work as the Strike Squad coach.

“Before I select my team I would talk with her,” he said.

“She helped me a lot as a coach. That insight helped me. She was always there. If I had a problem she would guide me accordingly. I had a lot of confidence in her.”

He described the psychologist’s professional relationship with the coaching staff as “near perfect.”

Also reacting to Rudd-Ottley’s passing yesterday was Strike Squad captain Clayton Morris.

“The first time I was exposed to psychology was with Shirley Rudd-Ottley,” he said yesterday.

Speaking of the sessions the Strike Squad had with the woman Cummings described as the “mother” of the team, Morris said:”We used to be planning our short medium and long-term goals. She really put the icing on the cake in bringing the practical together with the theory. He described her death as a “big loss.”

“Very, very nice person, very passionate in what she did. A beautiful soul. Wherever we go (Strike Squad players) she is in our heart,” he noted.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘BOL-ed’ over

‘BOL-ed’ over

Moving on from the ill-fated Avec Sport kit deal, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association through its normalisation committee has entered into a new partnership with another company.

Yesterday the Miami-based sport apparel company BOL announced a two-year partnership with the TTFA.

Skerritt welcomes release of annual report

Cricket West Indies president, Ricky Skerritt, has hailed the release of a CWI annual report for 2020 for the first time in several years, and says the 36-page document is geared towards strengthening CWI’s relationship with stakeholders.

Cummings, Morris remember Rudd-Ottley

Cummings, Morris remember Rudd-Ottley

Coach of the 1989 national football team Everald “Gally” Cummings was yesterday mourning the loss of a key member of his technical team, behavioural psychologist Shirley Rudd-Ottley.

Cummings confirmed that Rudd-Ottley died yesterday.

She was part of the unit that got within one match of qualifying for the 1990 World Cup in Italy, only to fall short after a now infamous 1-0 defeat to the United States at the National Stadium.

Bankay strikes 3rd ton of trials

Bankay strikes 3rd ton of trials

Aaron Bankay became the third player to score a century in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Under-19 trials after slamming an entertaining 122 to lead Central/South West to a comprehensive 100-run victory over South East/South in the final game of the four-team series at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

Making strides

Making strides

Cricket West Indies director of cricket Jimmy Adams has warned of tougher challenges ahead for the regional side but is looking ahead with a sense of anticipation and excitement following the recent series against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

STAYING HOME

STAYING HOME

Trinidad and Tobago will not be represented at the May 1 and 2 World Athletics Relays in Silesia, Poland. In a press release, yesterday, National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) acting president George Comissiong announced the withdrawal of Team TTO.