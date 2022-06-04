Central clubs Cunupia FC and Central FC were both on the losing end of humiliating six-goal defeats when the Ascension Football Tournament resumed on Friday night at La Horquetta Recreation Ground.
Houghton Hector—the 37-year-old former national midfielder—scored twice whiele Omri Baird, Isaiah Hudson, Ezekiel Kesar and another 37-year-old Andrei Pacheco, all found the net, as Deportivo Point Fortin maintained fourth spot and completed the season’s double by whipping Cunupia FC 6-1.
The slumping fifth-placed Cunupia FC have now taken just a point from its last five matches, after being among the early contenders. With his team trailing 4-0 at the half and conceding two more later, Kwesi Allen got a consolation goal for the losers, eight minutes before the end of regulation time.
Later, the youthful Central FC had battled back to be 1-1, courtesy a sweet Leonardo Da Costa 33rd minute strike, having conceded an early Kwami Hughes own-goal (6’). They were giving home team Terminix La Horquetta Rangers all end of trouble, but they capitulated early in the second half.
The Central FC youths conceded three goals in five minutes; one from veteran Ataulla Guerra and two from improving striker Kadeem Corbin. Aikim Andrew added a fifth and Guerra got another, before Romario Burke got a second goal for the young “Sharks” near the end.
TODAY’S MATCH:
Police FC vs Central Soccer World, 4p.m. @ St James Barracks