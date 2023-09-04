JOHN O’BRIEN saddled the winner of the Independence Day holiday card for the third time in succession Thursday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
The champion trainer not only won the Independence Cup with Princess Aruna, his other two charges, Crown Prince and Soca Harmony, finished second and third, respectively.
The Grade I contest is the leading turf event on the calendar, but it was the first time it was contested on the inner track since Root Of Jesse triumphed four years ago.
O’Brien’s latest streak began the following year when the 1,800-metre affair was switched to the main course and Apocalypse prevailed.
And after the 2021 edition was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the turf course was waterlogged again and the former pilot got the job done with another Midsummer Classic runner-up, Stroke Of Luck, who went on win the Trinidad Derby Stakes three weeks later.
The legendary Eric Durant had completed the first Independence Cup hat-trick way back in 1974, and O’Brien not only matched it in 2008, he went on to achieve the longest win streak in the history of the event by also winning the other two editions.
Chief Commander won it a record three times (2006, 2008 and 2009), and the former national squash player also saddled Hello Yankee (2007) during this streak, which ended with Bruceontheloose’s triumph in 2010.
O’Brien saddled his first Independence Cup winner in 1999 with Chanticleer and has also prevailed with Adawar (2000), Golden Shufleur (2001) and Thisonesforron (2016), but still finds himself one winner shy of overall leader Durant, who triumphed for the 13th and final time with Secret Fantasy in 1993, the year before the sport was centralised.
Racing will continue on September 25 when the Derby, the spotlight event on the calendar, will headline the Republic Day holiday card.