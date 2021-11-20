Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt said putting in a solo bid to host the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup was not an option and insisted that partnership with USA Cricket will be mutually beneficial to both parties.
The ICC announced on Tuesday that CWI and USA Cricket will host the 2024 showpiece and the CWI is expecting some financial advantages to come from it.
Although he could not reveal the financial data, he noted that any ICC men’s event is very commercially viable and neither CWI nor USA Cricket could have won the bid on their own.
“One of the advantages of becoming a host country is the opportunity to grow your income. We did it in 2007 and the level of revenue has fallen since but it comes in different forms,” Skerritt said during a Zoom call last Wednesday.
“The ICC who owns the tournament pays the hosts a host fee and there is usually some surplus. There is a financial advantage to hosting the event. We have a rough idea of what it will be. Any men’s event is very commercially viable,” he emphasised.
He also noted that while other ICC events such as the Under-19 World Cup, which will be hosted by CWI next January, may not generate as much revenue for the host country, it is still worth the investment.
“Other events, like the U-19 World Cup we will be hosting in January, there is not significant revenue from that. Outside of revenue, there are benefits like cricket development, growth of the game and commercial relationships and so on. But the men’s event is highly desired because that is an opportunity for the hosts to get significant revenue,” he asserted.
In terms of CWI’s partnership with USA Cricket to host the 2024 event, Skerritt said CWI have not given away anything by partnering with their neighbours. He indicated that CWI did not consider a solo bid and that joining with the USA was a strategic decision.
“Both parties understood that we had a much better chance of getting approval if we did it together. It is not usual for an associate member to get permission to host an international tournament, so the USA was not likely to get it on their own nor were they ready to have it on their own,” Skerritt explained.
“In the case of CWI, we don’t become a great competitor commercially for events like this on our own. We have such a small market and we are in a completely different time zone from where the major market is in Asia. Partnering with the USA was strategic for us because we are very aware of the potential the USA provides for growing the game. Going forward I can only see our relationship getting stronger,” he assessed.
“In terms of how we help (USA Cricket to develop), it depends on bilateral arrangements. CWI doesn’t have the resources to give away. This venture is a significant step but it took some creative thinking to put it in place to get recognition from the ICC that this is possible.
“It is up to us now to make this a reality and put plans in place to optimise this event to really strengthen USA Cricket and CWI wherever we can. This is not CWI giving away anything to anybody.
“This is a mutual opportunity for return on investment and we are confident that all parties will benefit. Co-hosting, especially in smaller less resourceful territories coming together is a thing of the future,” the CWI boss stressed.
In terms of how the matches will be split, Skerritt said the CWI will host two-thirds of the games while the USA will host a third.
“There will be a process to choose the venues as we usually do. The logistics have to be worked out. The tournament is 55 matches, a third will be in the USA and two-thirds will be in the Caribbean—two-thirds meaning roughly 35 games. These are things will be worked out when we put operations in place.
“Those are decisions (where the final will be played) that will come down the tube. It would not be appropriate for me to predict that but what I can say is it is very likely that maybe the opening match may be in one of the two countries and the final match will be in the other,” Skerritt concluded.