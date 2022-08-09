Cricket West Indies director of cricket Jimmy Adams and West Indies Women’s head coach Courtney Walsh hailed Deandra Dottin on Monday for her “valuable contributions and numerous outstanding performances” during her 14-year international career.
The dynamic Barbados and West Indies Women’s all-rounder stunned the world when she announced her retirement from international cricket last week, citing she was no longer able to “adhere to the team culture and environment”.
Dottin is the most capped West Indies Women’s international, having played 143 One-day Internationals and 124 Twenty20 Internationals after making her debut in June 2008 in Ireland.
“On behalf of all here at CWI, I want to congratulate Deandra on what has been an outstanding career covering almost a decade-and-a-half, during which time she has contributed immensely to Barbados and West Indies cricket,” Adams said in a CWI media release.
“Her outstanding achievements on the field of play are a testament to her dedication, commitment, and hard work, which were the hallmark of her approach to the game. We wish her all the success possible in her future endeavours.”
In ODIs, Dottin made 3,727 runs — including three hundreds — at an average of 30.54 with a top score of 150 not out against South Africa Women in January this year in Johannesburg and took 72 wickets at 27.19 apiece with best figures of 5-34 against the South Africans six years ago in East London.
In T20Is, she scored 2 697 runs – including two memorable hundreds – at an average of 25.68 and took 62 wickets with best figures of 5-5 against Bangladesh Women four years ago in Guyana.
“Deandra is one of the most athletic and dynamic players in the history of women’s cricket, and I want to take this opportunity to congratulate her on what has been 14 years of performance excellence for the West Indies,” Walsh added in the media release. “During my time as head coach, I have been able to see her brilliance up close on the field, and she always gave it everything.”
Dottin announced her retirement after she was a part of the Barbados Women’s side that beat Pakistan Women in their opening match of the Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston.
“There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome however, the current climate and team environment has been non-conductive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion,” Dottin stated on Twitter, where she shared a copy of the letter she sent to CWI.
“With much sadness, but without regret, I realise that I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently.”
Dottin was catapulted to stardom when she cracked 112 not out off 45 balls against South Africa in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2010 in St. Kitts — at the time it was the fastest T20I hundred by either a woman or a man in the sport.
Her finest hour career came when she was part of the West Indies team which defeated Australia to win the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title six years ago in India.