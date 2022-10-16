CWI hails Pairaudeau as pioneer of the game

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has hailed the late Bruce Pairaudeau as “one of the pioneers of the game” following the former batsman’s death at 91 last week. Pairaudeau, who played for Guyana and West Indies, passed away in New Zealand where he lived since the late 1950s.

“Bruce Pairaudeau was one of the pioneers of the game in Guyana and the West Indies who played a significant role in paving the way for others to follow, and for this he will always be remembered,” said CWI president Ricky Skerritt. “He was a highly-regarded batsman who made an immediate impression on the world stage with a top-class century on debut.

“After he moved to New Zealand, he never lost touch with West Indies cricket and would always visit the team whenever they toured to offer his support and encouragement. CWI hereby extends our deepest condolences to his family and many friends.”

Pairaudeau, a stylish middle-order batter, managed 454 runs from 13 Tests, averaging 21. He hit a hundred on debut in 1953 against India in Port of Spain -- 115, featuring in a 219-run stand for the fifth wicket with Sir Everton Weekes (207).

Pairaudeau made his first-class debut for then British Guiana at age 15 and turned out in 89 matches, gathering 4,930 runs with 11 centuries. He also played extensively for Northern Districts in New Zealand, leading them to the Plunket Shield title.

Regional players union WIPA, also paid tribute to Pairaudeau in a short statement. “Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Bruce Pairaudeau. May his soul rest in peace,” said WIPA president and CEO, Wavell Hinds.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BROWNE REIGNS IN TOBAGO

BROWNE REIGNS IN TOBAGO

USA’s Jonny Browne won the Tobago International Cycling Classic’s Tour of Tobago yesterday, crossing the finish line well clear of all challengers, in a time of four hours, 27 minutes and 1.30 seconds, to clinch the overall title after three stages of racing.

Pooran: Qualifiers a challenge but WI ready

Pooran: Qualifiers a challenge but WI ready

Embattled West Indies begin their quest to qualify for the main draw of the Twenty20 World Cup when they face Scotland today, with captain Nicholas Pooran hailing the strong morale in his inexperienced squad.

Gibson: Windies may require strategy rethink

Gibson: Windies may require strategy rethink

Ottis Gibson, one of the architects of West Indies’ T20 World Cup in 2012, believes the Caribbean side may require a rethink of strategy in order to find success again in the shortest format.

West Indies beat Sri Lanka in the 2012 final and returned to edge England in the 2016 final in a dramatic finish, but have since fallen down the pecking order and are ranked number seven in the International Cricket Council charts.

Campbell places 19th in elimination event

Trinidad and Tobago endurance rider Akil Campbell completed his UCI Track World Cycling Championships by placing 19th in the Men’s Elimination race on the final day of the event in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, yesterday.

The race was won by Italy’s Elia Viviani with Cobin Strong of New Zealand coming in second and the UK’s Ethan Vernon taking the bronze medal.

Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Nikoli Blackman won the Subway-sponsored Maracas Open Water Classic at Maracas Bay, yesterday, in a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 36 seconds.

The two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year, Blackman of Marlins Swim Club, finished ahead of his Marlins Swim Club teammate Zachary Anthony (1:12:27) and Barraccudas Swim Club’s Liam Carrington (1:17:33).

CWI hails Pairaudeau as pioneer of the game

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has hailed the late Bruce Pairaudeau as “one of the pioneers of the game” following the former batsman’s death at 91 last week. Pairaudeau, who played for Guyana and West Indies, passed away in New Zealand where he lived since the late 1950s.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BROWNE REIGNS IN TOBAGO

BROWNE REIGNS IN TOBAGO

USA’s Jonny Browne won the Tobago International Cycling Classic’s Tour of Tobago yesterday, crossing the finish line well clear of all challengers, in a time of four hours, 27 minutes and 1.30 seconds, to clinch the overall title after three stages of racing.

Pooran: Qualifiers a challenge but WI ready

Pooran: Qualifiers a challenge but WI ready

Embattled West Indies begin their quest to qualify for the main draw of the Twenty20 World Cup when they face Scotland today, with captain Nicholas Pooran hailing the strong morale in his inexperienced squad.

Gibson: Windies may require strategy rethink

Gibson: Windies may require strategy rethink

Ottis Gibson, one of the architects of West Indies’ T20 World Cup in 2012, believes the Caribbean side may require a rethink of strategy in order to find success again in the shortest format.

West Indies beat Sri Lanka in the 2012 final and returned to edge England in the 2016 final in a dramatic finish, but have since fallen down the pecking order and are ranked number seven in the International Cricket Council charts.

Campbell places 19th in elimination event

Trinidad and Tobago endurance rider Akil Campbell completed his UCI Track World Cycling Championships by placing 19th in the Men’s Elimination race on the final day of the event in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, yesterday.

The race was won by Italy’s Elia Viviani with Cobin Strong of New Zealand coming in second and the UK’s Ethan Vernon taking the bronze medal.

Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Nikoli Blackman won the Subway-sponsored Maracas Open Water Classic at Maracas Bay, yesterday, in a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 36 seconds.

The two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year, Blackman of Marlins Swim Club, finished ahead of his Marlins Swim Club teammate Zachary Anthony (1:12:27) and Barraccudas Swim Club’s Liam Carrington (1:17:33).

CWI hails Pairaudeau as pioneer of the game

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has hailed the late Bruce Pairaudeau as “one of the pioneers of the game” following the former batsman’s death at 91 last week. Pairaudeau, who played for Guyana and West Indies, passed away in New Zealand where he lived since the late 1950s.