CWI launches inaugural women’s academy

Coming on the heels of the ‘Rising Stars’ Women’s Under-19 Championship held in Trinidad recently, Cricket West Indies has announced the establishment of a new West Indies Women’s Academy (WIWA) programme with the first High Performance camp which got under way from yesterday and continues through August 13 at the West Indies High Performance Centre at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), in Antigua.
The (WIWA) will feature an intake of 16 women which include four players who were part of the T&T team that won the U-19 Championship. Djenaba Joseph, KD Jazz Mitchell, Samara Ramnath and Shalini Samaroo all played a role in T&T lifting the Rising Stars trophy. Steffi Soogrim was the other T&T player called up to the camp. This marks a pivotal moment in the development of West Indies Women’s cricket in the region and a key step in the professional journey of the 16 players aspiring to becoming part of the next generation of West Indies women’s senior players.
The programme will provide a long-term development and coaching plan for these emerging players with the opportunity to learn and train alongside some of the best coaches and mentors in women’s cricket. This first WIWA camp will focus on refining their skills, enhancing their tactical acumen, and nurturing their mental resilience to prepare them for the challenges of international cricket.
CWI’s talent pathway manager Steve Liburd said the academy is “a major step forward for the development of the next generation of West Indies women’s cricketers.”
By providing a nurturing environment and pathway in which the young players can grow and flourish, CWI aims to create a sustainable pipeline of talent for the West Indies women’s team. The West Indies Men’s Academy was launched in 2022 and will continue in 2023.
WOMEN’S ACADEMY SQUAD:
Asabi Callender, Jahzara Claxton, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Earnisha Fontaine, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, KD Jazz Mitchell, Ashmini Munisar, Samara Ramnath, Shalini Samaroo, Steffi Soogrim, Abini St Jean, Kate Wilmott.