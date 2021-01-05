Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday paid tribute to Gordon “Butch” Stewart who passed away on Monday.

Stewart, the outstanding Jamaican businessman and entrepreneur, was the founder and chairman of Sandals International Resorts, a long-standing partner of CWI.

A release from CWI yesterday described Stewart was “a stalwart of the Caribbean society, an iconic figure across the region, and a true supporter of the game of cricket at all levels.” Speaking on behalf of CWI, President Ricky Skerritt said: “CWI mourns the passing of the Honourable Gordon “Butch” Stewart OJ and sends sincere condolences to his family. He was a life-long West Indies cricket fan, fierce champion of the Caribbean and a major commercial partner. He was also a true West Indian legend in his own right. He established unique and very successful Caribbean brands and created many opportunities for young men and women across this region to grow.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gayle among WI stars confirmed for PSL draft

Gayle among WI stars confirmed for PSL draft

Chris Gayle headlines a plethora of West Indies stars confirmed for next weekend’s draft of the Pakistan Super League.

The 41-year-old Gayle, along with veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, former Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite and openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis, were among 25 foreign players announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board yesterday.

BALANCING ACT

BALANCING ACT

With 12 West Indies players declining to tour Bangladesh later this month, former West Indies fast-bowler Tony Gray believes Cricket West Indies (CWI) might have to update their Covid-19 policies going forward to ensure the best players take the field.

CWI mourns Butch Stewart’s passing

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday paid tribute to Gordon “Butch” Stewart who passed away on Monday.

Stewart, the outstanding Jamaican businessman and entrepreneur, was the founder and chairman of Sandals International Resorts, a long-standing partner of CWI.

Spurs ease past Brentwood to reach Carabao Cup final

Spurs ease past Brentwood to reach Carabao Cup final

Tottenham Hotspur reached the League Cup final after goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min sank Championship (second-tier) Brentford 2-0 yesterday to set up a clash with Manchester United or Manchester City in April’s showpiece.

Wallerfield Warriors get boxing gear

Wallerfield Warriors get boxing gear

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe handed over $10,000 worth of boxing equipment and gear to head coach Waldron Brooks of the Wallerfield Warriors Boxing Gym at a presentation ceremony hosted by Trinidad Boxing Board of Control (TBBC) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium last month.

Criticism of Cavani ban grows in South America

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) joined the growing criticism of England’s FA yesterday with a condemnation of the three-match ban given to Uruguayan Edinson Cavani for alleged racism.