CWI mourns Butch Stewart’s passing

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday paid tribute to Gordon “Butch” Stewart who passed away on Monday.
Stewart, the outstanding Jamaican businessman and entrepreneur, was the founder and chairman of Sandals International Resorts, a long-standing partner of CWI.
A release from CWI yesterday described Stewart was “a stalwart of the Caribbean society, an iconic figure across the region, and a true supporter of the game of cricket at all levels.” Speaking on behalf of CWI, President Ricky Skerritt said: “CWI mourns the passing of the Honourable Gordon “Butch” Stewart OJ and sends sincere condolences to his family. He was a life-long West Indies cricket fan, fierce champion of the Caribbean and a major commercial partner. He was also a true West Indian legend in his own right. He established unique and very successful Caribbean brands and created many opportunities for young men and women across this region to grow.”