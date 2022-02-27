...CWI pays tribute, extends condolences

Trinidad and Tobago’s campaign at the 2022 CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship unravelled in under ten minutes yesterday in the Dominican Republic.

Raised in Puerto Rico, Iyanla Bailey-Williams, scored twice in the first eight minutes as St Kitts-Nevis women footballers dumped T&T out of the competition with a 7-2 licking yesterday at Estadio Panamericano in San Cristóbal.