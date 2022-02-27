...CWI pays tribute, extends condolences

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt paid tribute to Sonny Ramadhin, describing the legendary West Indies spinner as a “great pioneer” of West Indies cricket.

Ramadhin, who died at the age of 92, was an outstanding match-winner and formed a famous partnership with left-arm spinner Alf Valentine throughout their careers. They were a crucial part of the team which led West Indies to a famous 3-1 series win against England in 1950. Ramadhin had the remarkable match figures of 11 wickets for 152 runs in the historic win at Lords —West Indies first Test match win in England.

Skerritt said: “On behalf of CWI I want to express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Sonny Ramadhin, one of the great pioneers of West Indies cricket.”

“Mr Ramadhin made an impact from the moment he first stepped onto the field of World Cricket. Many stories are told of his tremendous feats on the 1950 tour when he combined with Alf Valentine to form cricket’s ‘spin twins’ as West Indies conquered England away from home for the first time. This iconic tour is part of our rich cricket legacy, which was pioneered by Mr. Ramadhin and others of his generation. His English exploit was celebrated in a famous calypso—and is still remembered more than 70 years later. Today we salute Sonny Ramadhin for his outstanding contribution to West Indies cricket,” Skerritt added.

