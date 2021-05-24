CWI Pro League draft today

Tion Webster

TT RED FORCE PROTECTED PLAYER: Tion Webster

Cricket West Indies (CWI) will host the players’ draft for the Professional Cricket League today via a zoom call, with the six regional territorial franchises picking two players each to complete their respective 15-man rosters for the 2021-2022 season.

The six teams each selected 13 “protected players” ahead of the draft with the rest going into the draft pool which CWI estimates will be close to 100 players.

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have opted to retain all the players that were contracted last season with the addition of Tion Webster.

The teams will pick in reverse order of their placing in the 2019-2020 edition of the West Indies Championship four-day competition, which was won by Barbados Pride.

The Red Force placed second and so will have the fifth pick in the draft while the Pride will pick last.

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes will get the first pick of the draft followed by the Windward Volcanoes, Jamaica Scorpions and Guyana Jaguars.

There was no four-day competition in the 2020-2021 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the CG Insurance Super50 Cup was hosted successfully with the Red Force playing unbeaten to win the trophy.

CWI is hoping to be able to host the West Indies Championship as well as the Super50 Cup in the 2021-2022 season.

PROTECTED PLAYERS LIST

TT RED FORCE: Bryan Charles, Terrance Hinds, Imran Khan, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jason Mohammed, Uthman Muhammed, Isaiah Rajah, Denesh Ramdin, Jayden Seales, Keagan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster.

BARBADOS PRIDE: Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Dominic Drakes, Shane Dowrich, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Kyle Hope, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Jomel Warrican.

JAMAICA SCORPIONS: John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Akim Fraser, Patrick Harty, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Paul Palmer, Rovman Powell, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES: Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Keacy Carty, Jahmar Hamilton, Amir Jangoo, Kofi James, Kian Pemberton, Ross Powell, Jeremiah Louis, Devon Thomas, Damion Williams, Tyron Williams, Terance Warde.

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES: Alick Athanaze, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Kavem Hodge, Ryan John, Obed McCoy, Desron Maloney, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Denis Smith, Devon Smith.

GUYANA JAGUARS: Kelvon Anderson, Christopher Barnwell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Romario Shepherd, Vishaul Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith.

