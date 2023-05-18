Cricket West Indies (CWI) is set to review the structure of the West Indies Championship with director of cricket Jimmy Adams hinting at the possibility of increasing the number of teams as they look to play “higher standard first-class cricket”.
Meanwhile CWI lead selector Dr Desmond Haynes endorsed the introduction of the Headley-Weekes Series saying, “we need more quality cricket than quantity.”
“The format and structure of the first-class regional tournament (the West Indies Championship) is something that is going to be reviewed coming out of this year,” Adams told the media during a virtual meeting last week.
“We do want to play more first-class cricket but we also made a commitment to try to play as much higher standard first-class cricket as possible, which is one of the reasons behind the Headley Weekes Tri Series concept,” he added.
The format of the West Indies Championship sees six franchises playing each other once in a round-robin competition with the top team being crowned regional first-class champions.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the teams would face each other twice (home and away) in round-robin play with each team playing ten matches. That number was cut in half after the pandemic.
In order to facilitate additional high-standard first-class cricket, the Headley-Weekes series was introduced featuring three teams. Two of those teams were made up of the top performers of the West Indies Championship. The other team was the West Indies Academy.
“We will be reviewing that (the Headley Weekes Series) addition to season to see if there is merit in continuing with it. We are also considering whether we can add more teams to our regional tournament based on the performances especially of our juniors in the Headley-Weekes Tri Series that was held,” said Adams.
Academy player Kirk McKenzie hit a double century in the Headley Weekes series while his team-mates Kevin Wickham and Kevlon Anderson both scored hundreds. The Academy defeated Team Headley and drew against Team Weekes.
“We are considering it (having more teams in regional four-day tournament),” Adams revealed.
“On current evidence, I wouldn’t say that our Academy team watered down the Tri Series recently. So, just using that as an example, is there a case to be made for them to be included in our (first-class) structure,” he said.
Adams also noted that maintaining the quality of the cricket will be an important factor.
“I take the point about not wanting to water down the event and I’ll come back again to say that underpinning everything that is being considered is the whole issue of the quality of cricket. So, it is not necessarily a situation of just expanding for expanding sake at the expense of quality and these are some of the issues we are taking into consideration,” the former Test captain added.
“We want to play as much first-class cricket as we can, which might include continuing a series like Headley-Weekes, and it will definitely include more “A” team and Academy tours,” he said.
He said Academy tours should have started already but “unfortunately a couple of the people who had promised to engage us, namely Ireland and South Africa, pulled out at the last minute, so we are consistently looking for more first-class cricket for our players.”
“We are conscious of building out more first-class cricket. A large part of that is also going to revolve around A team tours,” said Adams.
He said while there is a commitment from CWI to add regular home and away “A” team series, planning those games comes with a lot of challenges.
“It involves ongoing negotiations with boards to find windows where we can receive teams or send teams away. We are conscious of building out more first-class cricket but I will say that the sort of priority first is to make sure that the standard of it is as high as possible because there is always that development component that we are conscious of,” the CWI director of cricket concluded.
Meanwhile, Haynes said the Headley-Weekes Series was a “great initiative”.
“I want to congratulate CWI on the Headley-Weekes tournament. I believe it was a very great initiative in making sure that our players play some more first-class games,” Haynes told the media during a virtual meeting.
“I know there are a lot of people advocating for ten first-class games (in the West Indies Championship) but I think what we need is quality cricket more than quantity,” he continued.
“I think that initiative was good. I know in one or two of the games, the surface was keeping a bit low but all in all, I thought it was a very good competition and I would hope we can continue with that, knowing that we have to pick teams for “A” team cricket—and we hope that can continue for a long time as well—and also for the preparation for Test series.”
“We as selectors do take into consideration our standings in terms of where we are at in World Cricket and it’s our intention to improve and with all these initiatives, we believe that we will improve,” Haynes concluded.