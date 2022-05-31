CWI, WIPA express condolences on Holford’s passing

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday paid tribute to David Holford, the former West Indies all-rounder who passed on Monday in his homeland Barbados. He was 82.
As a leg spinner and lower middle-order batsman who played 24 Test matches between 1966 and 1977, his finest hour came during the Lord’s Test of 1966 when he made an unbeaten century, as part of a historic partnership of 274 with his cousin Garfield Sobers.
He was also captain of Barbados and led them to the Shell Shield title, and briefly played for Trinidad and Tobago. After retirement Holford held several roles. He was president of the Spartan Club, Director of the Barbados Cricket Association, West Indies Selector and Manager of the West Indies team.
Ricky Skerritt, president of CWI, said: “David Holford epitomized the values of cricket both on and off the field, and was the quintessential West Indies cricketer and ambassador. As a player he was a top quality all-rounder and captain who gave his utmost at all levels. As an administrator, team manager and pitch curator he demonstrated his ongoing love for the game by his vision and dedication. CWI hereby extends our deepest condolences to his wife, Marva, and all family and friends.”
Also expressing condolences was the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA), the organisation which Holford served as its first CEO. WIPA president and CEO, Wavell Hinds, stated: “It is with deep sadness that we learnt of Mr. Holford’s passing. He was a true gentleman and statesman of the game and West Indies cricket. His contribution as WIPA’s first CEO left pillars on which our organization currently operates. May his family and friends find peace and strength at this sensitive time and may he rest in peace.”