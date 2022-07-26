Up-and-coming cyclists will get their chance to showcase their skills on the road when the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation hosts its National Youth Development Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre in Couva on Saturday.

The Championships cover categories from Under-7 to Under-13 and will involve an individual time trial and a criterium.

The time trial and criterium for male and female Under-7s will be .2 kilometres in duration, the male Under-9s will compete over .5km and the females over .2km; the male Under-11s, .8km, the females .4km for the time trial and .8km for the criterium, the male Under-13s .8km and the females .4km for the time trial and .8km for the criterium.

Speaking about the importance of these championships, TTCF public relations officer Dawn Scott said: “This his how the foundation is set.” She added: “The last time we had a National Championships for developers was 2019 because they were not able to participate at the National Championships due to Covid. This is the first real championships they are going to have in two years.”

The track version of the Development Championships is scheduled for next weekend at a venue still to be determined.

