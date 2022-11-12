CYCLING GOLD RUSH

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic cyclist Kwesi Browne clinched gold in the elite men’s sprint on the second day of the Caribbean Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre in Couva yesterday.
Browne easily defeated Cuba’s Brayan Lopez in consecutive rides in the final.
Meanwhile, Zion Pulido clinched the bronze medal in the event, beating Ryan D’Abreau in straight rides in the bronze medal race.
Earlier, Browne got past Tony Garcia of Cuba in consecutive rides in the sprint quarter-finals while his team-mate Pulido came from a ride down to beat Jamaica’s Lamin Wright for a semi-final spot.
Browne had the fastest time in the flying 200 which was the qualifier for the sprints, clocking 10.356 seconds while Pulido cross the line in 10.778 seconds and Lopez in 10.950.
Two other T&T sprinters also qualified for the sprint, with D’Abreau clocking 10.968 and Kyle Caraby 10.968 to get into the final eight.
The other T&T cyclist in the event, Haseem Mclean, just missed out on a place in the quarter-finals with his time of 11.152 good enough for ninth place.
D’Abreau progressed to the semis with two easy wins against Jamaica’s Malik Reid in his quarter-final, while Lopez defeated Caraby in consecutive rides to make it to the final four.
Browne defeated D’Abreau in consecutive rides in the semi-final while Lopez did the same against Pulido to secure a spot in the gold medal race.
T&T’s Alexi Ramirez was also impressive on the night, taking a one-lap lead on her opponents to clinch gold in the Elite women’s scratch race.
Ramirez took the lead before lapping the field and holding on for the top spot with Amber Joseph of Barbados taking silver and Cuba’s Claudia Baro clinching bronze.
In the Elite women elimination final, Joseph won the gold medal, finishing ahead of Ramirez, who clinched silver, and Daymelin Perez of Cuba, who won bronze.
Meanwhile Suriname’s Tachana Dalger won gold in the elite women’s 500m time trial with a time of 36.019 seconds in the final.
T&T’s Phoebe Sandy was third in the event with a time of 37.318 while Jamaica’s Dahlia Palmer took silver in 36.806 seconds.
In the Junior men’s sprint, there were only four competitors but Samuel Meloney was fastest among them all, with a time of 11.178 seconds in the flying 200m. Behind him were his team-mates Devante Laurence (11.277), Jarel Mohammed (11.306) and Raul Garcia (11.346).
Maloney progressed to the final after dominating Garcia in the semi-finals. In the other semi-final, Laurence came from a long way behind to beat Mohammed in the final ride to book his place in the gold medal race.
Moloney defeated Laurence in consecutive rides in the final to take the gold medal, with Laurence winning silver. Garcia placed third after beating Mohammed in consecutive rides in the third-place race.
Earlier, in the first event of the day--the Elite men’s scratch race—which was part of the men’s omnium, Cuba’s Gian Carlos Hernandez took the top spot followed by Barbados’ Edwin Sutherland and T&T’s Liam Trepte who finished second and third respectively.
Hernandez also won the second event of the men’s omnium, the tempo race with Alejandro Parra of Cuba coming in second and Edwin Sutherland of Barbados placing third.
The third event of the omnium, the elimination race, saw Leandro Marcos of Cuba taking first place with T&T’s Trepte taking second place and Sutherland placing third.