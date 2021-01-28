WORLD RECORD-HOLDING TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul is continuing to work on his overall game at the UCI World Cycling Centre (WCC) in Aigle, Switzerland, as he gears up for the July 23-August 8 Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.
Paul, who set the world record in the flying 200m at the 2019 Elite Pan Am Track Cycling Championships, returned along with fellow Tokyo qualifier Kwesi Browne to the WCC last October after the Government eased previous travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
After the departure of national coach Erin Hartwell in January 2020, the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) selected Scotland’s Craig MacLean to continue to oversee the preparation of the Olympic-bound athletes last February.
MacLean did that from Switzerland by sending training programmes for the pair to complete and engaging them on a digital platform until they were able to make their way to the world-class facility at the WCC in October 2020.
Paul described that pre-Switzerland period as one of making “minor adjustments” to his training schedule, involving a lot of indoor gym and fitness training and keeping fit and motivated for his return to the National Cycling Centre (NCC) track last July.
“So that anytime I was called upon to train I would be fit and ready,” Paul said.
Back in Switzerland, the 2019 Pan American Games men’s sprint champion said training is proceeding on pace as he and Browne execute their twice-a-day/six-day per week training routine.
“I have been here for a little while now and we have been training like normal...so training has been going well and the preparation has been going good so far,” Paul told the Daily Express.
Paul, who last competed for TTO at the UCI World Track Cycling Championships in Germany in February 2020, is looking ahead eagerly to the Olympics.
“I have been working on a lot of things, because the cycling game has risen so much that you just have to work on your own self, be it either on strength, technique or just focusing on the tactical aspects of my racing and stuff like that,” Paul explained.
“So it is not really one thing but trying to make myself a better individual and just trying to get stronger and faster and wiser on the bike.”
Paul credited the competitive environment under MacLean for assisting him in becoming an improved sprinter and cyclist.
“The WCC is a world level training centre for cycling athletes, ... my coach Craig MacLean is a former British Olympic cyclist and at the moment here, I am working with different athletes from all over the world—Thailand, South Africa, Suriname etc,” the three-time 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games gold medallist said.
“It is a work in progress and we are all just here training, trying to push each other to be in the best form for the Olympics.”
MacLean, one of the top track coaches at the WCC has a deep record of track success in the sport, including one silver medal as part of the England team sprint at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and one gold as a sighted guide to Anthony Kappes at the 2012 London Paralympic Games.
With the pandemic continuing its raging spread worldwide, Paul is hoping the future holds some relief so that he can avail himself of some much needed racing in the build-up to Tokyo.
Some of those tentative plans include the April 2-6 Pan American Track Championships in Lima, Peru, the April 22-25 UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in England, the May 13-16 UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Hong Kong and the June 3-6 UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia.
“Sports on the whole has been up and down because of the pandemic so even though the UCI has planned events, they can be cancelled at any time,” Paul conceded.
But he added:“The main goal at the end of the day would be the gold medal around the neck because that would be a dream come true but I never really put pressure on myself and say that ‘yuh have to do that’,” Paul explained.
“I am just trying to prepare to the best of my ability to represent T&T to the max. So once I do that, I am happy with myself. It doesn’t matter what is the final result. It may be a medal or not but once I go out there and represent T&T and put my best foot forward, I am happy with that.”
Paul and Browne, who himself has recovered after contracting the Covid-19 virus last year, will record their Olympic debuts in Tokyo in the men’s sprint and keirin events respectively.