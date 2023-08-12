CYG SUCCESS

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Diane Henderson was a very satisfied woman at the end of the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG).
The TTOC boss told the Sunday Express there were a number of factors that contributed to the successful staging of CYG2023.
“The support of the TTO public at the Games for all countries. The appreciation of the athletes for amenities. The realisation of the para inclusion, hopefully leading to further development in T&T and the Caribbean. All the athletes that gave their all.”
“The volunteers that owned it,” Henderson continued, “and were the heart of the Games, without whom it could not have occurred.”
TTO captured 15 medals at CYG2023-four gold, five silver and six bronze. With that large haul, TTO’s all-time tally moved from six to 21. Henderson said the CYG2023 successes of some of TTO’s best teen athletes is an opportunity for growth.
“Keep sport top of mind, and continue to pursue integration of youth in sport in all forms,” she said.
TTO fielded just two swimmers — Nikoli Blackman and Zarek Wilson. They turned out to be a dynamic duo, earning four gold medals, a silver and a bronze at the Games. When asked which TTO representatives she was particularly pleased with, Henderson responded without hesitation.
“Two swimmers that contributed to Team TTO’s medal tally!”
Blackman emerged as one of the stars of the Games with a perfect record of three gold medals from three events—50 metres freestyle, 100 free and 200 free. Wilson earned one gold, one silver and one bronze.
Even before Blackman dived into the pool at the National Aquatics Centre, in Couva, the public was wowed by a Carnival-style opening ceremony at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, two Fridays ago. The culturally rich show was one of two high points for Henderson at CYG2023. The second was “Nikoli Blackman’s first gold medal”.
Blackman won the men’s 200 freestyle last Sunday to open the host country’s medal account, the impressive victory prompting wild celebrations at the Aquatics Centre.
Cyclists Syndel Samaroo and Makaira Wallace each picked up one silver medal and one bronze at CYG2023. Their team-mate, Dannel James bagged bronze. In athletics, Janae De Gannes and Jaidi James seized silver, while Sanaa Frederick and the mixed 4x100m relay team claimed bronze. Sanaa, her twin sister Sole, Trevaughn Stewart and Jamario Russell represented TTO in the relay.
The Fredericks, Stewart and Russell thrilled the Crawford Stadium crowd on Thursday, giving the TTO supporters something to cheer about as the curtain came down on CYCG2023.
Henderson wants the success of the Games here in T&T to inspire other Commonwealth nations.
“Hoping that T&T’s hosting would now make other smaller countries consider hosting, and see it as possible.”