Daneil Cyrus
BIG DEFENDER: Daneil Cyrus

Much-travelled national team defender Daneil Cyrus India-based will next be plying his trade in India’s I-League.

Mohun Bagan have strengthened their squad by signing the former Chicago Fire defender for the upcoming season, the club has said through its official website.

Cyrus becomes the second Trinidad and Tobago international to play for Mohun Bagan, following in the footsteps of 2006 World Cup striker Cornell Glenn. Willis Plaza, Anthony Wolfe, defender Andre Ettienne, Marcus Joseph and Densil Theobald have all played in India’s top tier.

Cyrus last played for his country on Sunday in a shock 0-1 defeat away to St Vincent and the Grenadines, in a squad made up mainly of T&T-based players. He has been a regular choice in the national team and recently played in the Concacaf Gold Cup, where Trinidad and Tobago lost both their group matches against Panama and the hosts USA, by 0-2 and 0-6 margins respectively.

