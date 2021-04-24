ARIMA WHEELERS’ cyclist Ryan D’Abreau topped the juvenile sprint for the second week in a row when the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) held its second assessment session at the National Cycling Centre Friday night.
D’Abreau, scheduled to represent this county at the September 1-5 UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, sped to 11.561 seconds to win the Juniors category. His teammate Devante Laurence came in second in 11.647 while Raul Garcia of Madonna claimed the Juvenile division with a 12.19 ride.
In the Elite category, Michael Ackee of Evolution Academy was the only competitor, posting 11.135 seconds for the flying 200m event.
On the Ladies side, Phoebe Sandy edged out her Madonna teammate Makayla Hernandez 12.88 to 12.90 in junior division while Adrianna Seyjagat of Arima Wheelers won the Ladies Elite in 13.96
Seyjagat’s teammate Alexia Wilson won the Standing 250m for the Ladies Juveniles in 24.20.
Hernandez reversed the places in the standing 500m, crossing the line in 39.00 while Sandy posted 40.19.
Seyjagat registered 41.65 for the Elite category. Garcia pedalled to a 38.64 in Standing 500m for Male Juveniles.