TEAM TTO cyclist Ryan D’Abreau flies out today for the UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, scheduled to pedal off from September 1-5.
The Arima Wheelers rider, in his last year as a junior, will be accompanied by Elisha Greene, who will serve in dual roles of coach and mechanic.
Funding issues have meant that original coach/manager Fitzroy Daniel, female junior Phoebe Sandy and chaperone Dawn Scott will not be attending. D’abreau was the sole male qualifier for the Worlds following Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) assessment events earlier this year.
And TTCF president Rowena Williams says despite the interruptions the last year, she expects a solid performance from D’Abreau. “We know this is going to be a challenge for him because they (local cyclists) haven’t been getting racing outside of Trinidad, so he will be competing on a very competitive field while those other bigger countries would have been getting racing going on for them. So it is going to be a challenge for him, but we still expect that he will be doing his best and keeping the flag flying high,” Williams said.
The young sprinter and Greene leave aboard a CAL flight to Miami before taking a Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt this evening. They arrive in Frankfurt early tomorrow for a short layover there, before proceeding to Cairo in early afternoon.
D’Abreau will saddle up for Team TTO in two events; the men’s flying 200 and the men’s keirin.
The Road to Cairo has been a tough one for the young sprint rider, juggling a hectic training schedule in a Covid-riddled year-and-a-half period. After his qualifying effort at the TTCF Second Assessment back on January 29, D’Abreau had to buckle down to more hard work with just one meet to gauge his progress ahead of Egypt.
Under coach Daniel’s guidance, D’Abreau will be hoping to use his best gears to churn up to top speed starting September 1.
Junior World Championship:
Cairo, Egypt, Sept 1-5 2021
Cyclist--Ryan D’abreau
Team Management — Elisha Greene (Mechanic)