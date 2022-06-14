D/Force and St Clair’s are ‘Tiger’ U-20 champs

St. Clair’s Coaching School of the Tobago Group and Defence Force FC of the Trinidad Group have emerged winners of the Tiger Tanks Men’s U-20 football tournament.
The national playoffs of the tournament are still to come.
Defence Force finished two points clear atop the Trinidad Group, despite nearest rivals Club Sando also winning 2-1 over Caledonia AIA on Friday’s final round of league matches.
Defence Force edged Petit Valley/Diego Martin United FC 2-1, building a two-goal first half lead through Larry Noel (7th) and Jaheim Granderson (39th), before Elijah Seechan (56th) pulled one back in the 56th minute. Jamale Blackman was named MVP.
In Tobago, even a defeat on the final day would not have stopped St Clair’s Coaching School from winning the title. Still, St Clair’s won 4-2 over Youth Stars.
St Clair’s Coaching School comfortably led Youth Stars by two goals at the half en route to a 4-2 victory. Jahiem Harry (16th), Jabarie Mc Millan (45th), Collin Sargeant (63rd) and Shakeal Alexander (88th) all scored for St Clair’s, while Moses Bernard (46th) and Nicholas Sanchez (90th) scored for the Youth Stars. Justin Myrie was match MVP.
RESULTS (Saturday):
Tobago Group
St Clair CS 4 Youth Stars United 2
FC Tobago Phoenix 4 Stokely Vale FC 1
Trinidad Group
Defence Force F.C. 2 Petit Valley/Diego Martin United F.C. 1
Club Sando 2 Caledonia AIA 1
San Juan Jabloteh 4 Central F.C. 1
W. Connection F.C. 4 AC Port of Spain 1
Police F.C. 2 Trendsetter Hawks F.A. 0