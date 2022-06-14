D/Force and St Clair’s are ‘Tiger’ U-20 champs

Keshorn Walcott finished fourth in the men’s javelin at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, yesterday. The 29-year-old Trinidad and Tobago athlete threw 84.02 metres.

Another thrower, German Julian Weber also had an 84.02 effort. Weber, though, had to settle for fifth spot. Walcott beat Weber by virtue of having a better second best throw -- 82.44 to 80.56.