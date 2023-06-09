Trinidad and Tobago football clubs Defence Force and Athletic Club (AC) Port of Spain, have both been drawn in the same group of the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup club football competition.

The competition will run from August 22-November 30, at the end of which the champion qualifies directly to the round of 16 of the newly-minted 27-club 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup runners-up, two losing semifinalists, and two play-in winners also qualify for round one of the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The CONCACAF Caribbean Cup will be contested among 10 clubs; eight from professional domestic leagues play, and two via the Caribbean Club Shield (champion and runners-up). The tournament will kick off with group stage play, followed by a home-and-away direct elimination knockout stage.

For the group stage, the clubs have been divided into two groups of five as follows:

Group A

Defence Force FC (TRI)

Cavalier FC (JAM)

Moca FC (DOM)

AC Port of Spain (TRI)

Caribbean Club Shield

runners-up

Group B

Cibao FC (DOM)

CA Pantoja (DOM)

Harbour View FC (JAM)

Dunbeholden FC (JAM)

Caribbean Club Shield

champion

