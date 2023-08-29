Defence Force

took early lead: T&T champions Defence Force celebrate a goal in their opening 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup match against Cavalier of Jamaica, recently. The match ended 1-1. —Photo courtesy CONCACAF

Defence Force will be in action today in Martinique where they take on Golden Lion on match day two of the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship, at Stade Pierre-Aliker in Fort-de-France, Martinique, from 6 p.m.

Simultaneously, AC Port of Spain, the boys from the Trinidad and Tobago capital, will seek to bounce back from an opening 1-0 defeat to Moca FC in the Dominican Republic. The T&T Premier Football league runners-up are on the road again, facing Cavalier of Jamaica at Sabina Park, from 6 p.m.

Defence Force are coming off an opening 1-1 home draw with Cavalier, dominating possession against the Jamaican team, but conceding a penalty after scoring first through winger Reon Moore at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain.

Meanwhile, Golden Lion play their opening match and will look to make full use of home advantage against Defence Force, the 2023 T&T league and Cup champions. Golden Lion secured a place in the Caribbean Cup by virtue of a runner-up finish in the second tier CONCACAF Caribbean Club Shield.

Along the way, the Martiniquans scored a 2-1 victory over Tiger Tanks Club Sando, the TTPFL third-placed finishers.

When it comes to Golden Lion, the danger man to watch will be legendary striker Kevin Parsemain. The former Martinique forward scored three goals in the Shield and has a penchant for scoring goals in big CONCACAF games, evidenced by his five career Gold Cup goals.

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Moca FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Defence Force 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Cavalier FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Golden Lion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

AC PoS 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

