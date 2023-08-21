DEFENCE FORCE want to go back to the days when they were the dominant force in Caribbean football by winning the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Club Cup.
The “Army” begin their first Caribbean Cup adventure against Cavaliers of Jamaica on Thursday, with an 8 p.m. kick-off.
Coached by Lloyd Andrews, with Hutson Charles as assistant, Defence Force hope to maintain the momentum which saw them make a clean sweep of the inaugural Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League, winning both the League and PFL Cup competitions.
Since then, Defence Force has strengthen, adding five new players to their set-up. Though not yet enlisted, among the new recruits are cousins Nathaniel and Isaiah Garcia as well as La Horquetta Rangers goalkeeper Jabari St Hillaire.
“We looking to bring back the old days of the Defence Force when they were a force within the Caribbean and CONCACAF,” said Charles, a highly-regarded former Defence Force and Trinidad and Tobago midfielder.
“We are going with the mindset that we want to play in the CONCACAF rounds of the tournament and to play at CONCACAF we have to get through CFU (Caribbean level),” Charles noted. “So, that means we going with the mindset to win this tournament.”
The first edition of the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup will feature 10 Caribbean clubs divided into two groups of five clubs each. The competition runs from August 22 to December 7, and qualifies the top three finishers for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Defence Force are in Group A, along with Cavaliers, the third-placed finishers in the Jamaican Premier League; Moka FC, third in the Dominican Republic Premier League; AC Port of Spain, 2023 TTPFL runners-up; and Martinique’s Golden Lion, the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Shield beaten finalist.
Group B consists of Cibao FC (D/Republic), Club Atletico Pantoja (D/Republic), Dunbeholden FC (Jamaica), Harbour View FC (Jamaica), and Robinhood (Suriname), the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Shield champions.
The champions, runners-up, and third-place finisher advance to the new and expanded CONCACAF Champions League, which will be played in the spring of 2024. The Caribbean Cup champion will also receive a bye directly into the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16.