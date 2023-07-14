D/Force, Rangers clash in PFL Cup final

DEFENCE FORCE are confident of doing the League and Cup double, while pre-season favourites Terminix La Horquetta Rangers want to remind all that CONCACAF has rated them as the best team in Trinidad and Tobago.
All will be settled tonight, the final day of the Tier One season, when league champions Defence Force take on Rangers in the final of the Premier Football League Cup. At stake is a $50,000 first prize.
And, if the huge turnout for the semi-final at the same venue, a sell-out crowd is expected at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, where action gets under way from 7 p.m.
Defence Force are brimming with confidence and eyeing a clean sweep of all local titles, having recently been crowned inaugural Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) champions.
Both Defence Force head coach Lloyd “Sonoltee” Andrews and assistant-coach Hutson “Baba” Charles are confident of adding to the trophy cabinet.
“Being able to win the (League) title, and now competing for the Knockout, is a good thing,” Andrew stated. “It’s a good for the team, it’s a good thing for the players. I think it’s a good thing for football.”
Andrews also believes that victory in tonight’s final could also be a perfect psychological tonic for his players going into the first edition of the five-month CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, to be played between August 22— December 7.
There, Defence Force will face the best of Caribbean opposition in Cavaliers (Jamaica), Moca (Dominican Republic) and a still-to-be-decided Caribbean Club Shield runner-up, for a spot in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup competition.
“We are on a winning role and if they take that into the CONCACAF competition, it will auger well for us,” Andrews added.
His assistant Charles was even more upbeat. “They (Rangers) have to come out to play, because we going to win,” declared Charles, the outstanding former T&T midfielder and national coach.
Although having beaten Rangers 4-2 when the teams met on the penultimate day of the League season, Charles is not underestimating the opponent.
“Rangers is a good team, despite where they ended up in the league,” noted Charles, adding, “They have players that can change a game, and in this Cup, they seem to catch some form. So, we won’t take them lightly.”
For Rangers, tonight’s final represents a chance at retribution after an inconsistent season which saw then finish fourth in the league, a position many other teams would cherished.
But being ranked as the best team in Trinidad and Tobago by CONCACAF, and having also beaten the national teams of St Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines and drawn with Grenada on a pre-season tour, star-studded Rangers were expected to dominate the season.
Instead, they suffered seven defeats this season, with a huge slump in form coming in the second half of the season. At Rangers, an official said that reaching the final represent an opportunity to restore the La Horquetta Rangers brand, by at least winning one of the two major titles available this season.
“Not qualifying for the CONCACAF (Club Championship) would have been a blow. A couple of key players moving away would have been a blow,” he said. “But once we settle and play La Horquetta Rangers football, we will be difficult to beat.”
Meanwhile, Rangers head-coach Dave “Hog Head” Quamina said that in an “up and down” season, just reaching a major final is an achievement. Still, he is still hoping the season ends on a high by winning the Knockout, and so carry momentum into the new season, which is expected to kick off in October
“We have matched up well with Defence Force in the past and we are going to try and win that final,” Quamina stated.
Quamina admitted there was a slump in Rangers’ form in the second half of the League season, but feel much happier in the Cup competition.
“Any sport you can name, the big team goes through a bad patch. We will try to see if we can get the win and finish on a high. On the same note, we made it to a final and that is still an achievement.”