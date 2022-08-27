D-RUSS-TRUCTION

The Royals booked their spot with a five-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors yesterday in the final preliminary round game.
But the day’s top performance yesterday came from a dizzying Andre “Dre Russ” Russell powerplay against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the day’s final men’s game.
Seeking to fire at least four sixes to overcome the St Lucia Kings and secure a place in the semi-finals - no matter the result of yesterday’s game -, “Muscle Russell” single-handedly took care of that equation.
After one hiccup - the first ball of his innings that he failed to pick up because the sight boards were misplaced - ‘Dre Russ,’ batting at No.3, executed a devastating onslaught on the Patriot bowlers.
Even though in the end, TKR would emerge with a slim three-run triumph, “Superman” Russell struck five fours and eight sixes in 72 from 24 balls at a strike rate of 300.
In a whirlwind period of play, Russell slammed six consecutive sixes, including four in a row off the last four balls of Dominic Drake’s final over, with 26 coming from that over in which the Jamaican brought up his 50 in 17 balls.
Russell then showed Patriots spinner Jon-Russ Jagessar no mercy, taking him for 22 runs, including two sixes to start the over before Russell skied a catch to long-off, trying to mash the accelerator even harder with the score on 127.
A late flourish, mainly from Sri Lankan international Seekuge Prasana (19 from five balls) ensured TKR attained the tournament’s highest total to date of 155 for five.
“I gave myself a few deliveries, waited on the ones I know I can hit. It was more selective hitting. The last maybe six, eight balls I was just going at everything, so it worked for us today,” Russell said after the TKR innings.
The Patriots did however make a very good go at victory through the efforts of in-form left-hander Sherfane Rutherford, who fired the tournament’s fastest fifty off 15-balls which included one four and seven sixes and Drakes, who added some rearguard action with a ten-ball 33 not out (two fours, four sixes) to add to opener Andre Fletcher’s bustling 33 (four fours, two sixes).
The Patriots’ 15 sixes also more than ensured that they edged out the St Lucia Kings for a place in today’s semis, despite yesterday’s loss.
Earlier, in the day’s first game, the Barbados Royals skipper Kyle Myers hit 31 to lead his side to a two-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors
Amazon Warriors’ captain Shimron Hetmeyer top-scored for his side with 32.
And St Lucia Kings kept their hopes of a semi-final hopes alive temporarily with an eight-run win over the Jamaica Tallawahs, based on Roshon Primus’ 48 (five fours, two sixes).
Summarised scores:
Men
AMAZON WARRIORS 108, 10 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 32, Heinrich Klaasen 24; Ramon Simmonds 2/9)
vs ROYALS 111-4, 8.2 overs (Kyle Mayers 31, Corbin Bosch 26; Veerasammy Permaul 2/12)
—ROYALS won by two wickets.
KINGS 109-5, 10 overs (Roshon Primus 48, Johnson Charles 32; Joshua James 2/25)
vs TALLAWAHS 101-4, 10 overs (Amir Jangoo 44, Rovman Powell 34; Scott Kuggeleijn 2/18)
—KINGS win by eight runs.
TKR 155-5, 10 overs (Andre Russell 72)
vs PATRIOTS 152-4, 10 overs (Sherfaine Rutherford 50, Andre Fletcher 33)
—TKR won by three runs.
Women
AMAZON WARRIORS WOMEN 58 , 9.5 overs (Stafanie Taylor 28)
vs ROYALS WOMEN 59-1, off 7.3 overs (Chloe Tryon 27 not out, Hayley Matthews 25 not out)
—ROYALS won by five wickets.
Today’s matches
Men’s semi-final 1
Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots , 10 a.m.
Men’s semi-final 2
Barbados Royals vs TKR, 12.30 p.m.
Women’s final
TKR vs Barbados Royals, 3 p.m.
Men’s final
Teams to be determined, 5.30 p.m.