D-RUSS-TRUCTION

Andre Russell

DANGER MAN: Andre Russell, right, of Trinbago Knight Riders during his knock of 72 in the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League 6IXTY Men’s match against the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at the t Warner Park Sporting Complex yesterday in Basseterre, St Kitts.

@Sun Caption:—Photo: Randy Brooks - CPL T20

The Royals booked their spot with a five-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors yesterday in the final preliminary round game.

But the day’s top performance yesterday came from a dizzying Andre “Dre Russ” Russell powerplay against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the day’s final men’s game.

Seeking to fire at least four sixes to overcome the St Lucia Kings and secure a place in the semi-finals - no matter the result of yesterday’s game -, “Muscle Russell” single-handedly took care of that equation.

After one hiccup - the first ball of his innings that he failed to pick up because the sight boards were misplaced - ‘Dre Russ,’ batting at No.3, executed a devastating onslaught on the Patriot bowlers.

Even though in the end, TKR would emerge with a slim three-run triumph, “Superman” Russell struck five fours and eight sixes in 72 from 24 balls at a strike rate of 300.

In a whirlwind period of play, Russell slammed six consecutive sixes, including four in a row off the last four balls of Dominic Drake’s final over, with 26 coming from that over in which the Jamaican brought up his 50 in 17 balls.

Russell then showed Patriots spinner Jon-Russ Jagessar no mercy, taking him for 22 runs, including two sixes to start the over before Russell skied a catch to long-off, trying to mash the accelerator even harder with the score on 127.

A late flourish, mainly from Sri Lankan international Seekuge Prasana (19 from five balls) ensured TKR attained the tournament’s highest total to date of 155 for five.

“I gave myself a few deliveries, waited on the ones I know I can hit. It was more selective hitting. The last maybe six, eight balls I was just going at everything, so it worked for us today,” Russell said after the TKR innings.

The Patriots did however make a very good go at victory through the efforts of in-form left-hander Sherfane Rutherford, who fired the tournament’s fastest fifty off 15-balls which included one four and seven sixes and Drakes, who added some rearguard action with a ten-ball 33 not out (two fours, four sixes) to add to opener Andre Fletcher’s bustling 33 (four fours, two sixes).

The Patriots’ 15 sixes also more than ensured that they edged out the St Lucia Kings for a place in today’s semis, despite yesterday’s loss.

Earlier, in the day’s first game, the Barbados Royals skipper Kyle Myers hit 31 to lead his side to a two-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors

Amazon Warriors’ captain Shimron Hetmeyer top-scored for his side with 32.

And St Lucia Kings kept their hopes of a semi-final hopes alive temporarily with an eight-run win over the Jamaica Tallawahs, based on Roshon Primus’ 48 (five fours, two sixes).

Summarised scores:

Men

AMAZON WARRIORS 108, 10 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 32, Heinrich Klaasen 24; Ramon Simmonds 2/9)

vs ROYALS 111-4, 8.2 overs (Kyle Mayers 31, Corbin Bosch 26; Veerasammy Permaul 2/12)

—ROYALS won by two wickets.

KINGS 109-5, 10 overs (Roshon Primus 48, Johnson Charles 32; Joshua James 2/25)

vs TALLAWAHS 101-4, 10 overs (Amir Jangoo 44, Rovman Powell 34; Scott Kuggeleijn 2/18)

—KINGS win by eight runs.

TKR 155-5, 10 overs (Andre Russell 72)

vs PATRIOTS 152-4, 10 overs (Sherfaine Rutherford 50, Andre Fletcher 33)

—TKR won by three runs.

Women

AMAZON WARRIORS WOMEN 58 , 9.5 overs (Stafanie Taylor 28)

vs ROYALS WOMEN 59-1, off 7.3 overs (Chloe Tryon 27 not out, Hayley Matthews 25 not out)

—ROYALS won by five wickets.

Today’s matches

Men’s semi-final 1

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots , 10 a.m.

Men’s semi-final 2

Barbados Royals vs TKR, 12.30 p.m.

Women’s final

TKR vs Barbados Royals, 3 p.m.

Men’s final

Teams to be determined, 5.30 p.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

D-RUSS-TRUCTION

D-RUSS-TRUCTION

THE TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS (TKR) women will face off against the Barbados Royals in the SKYEXCH 6IXTY Women’s final today from 3 p.m. at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

3 T&T squads in ITF team finals

3 T&T squads in ITF team finals

TRINIDAD and Tobago will be represented by three teams in the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 12 and Under Team Finals from today in the Dominican Republic.

Arsenal stay top, Liverpool score 9

Arsenal stay top, Liverpool score 9

Arsenal preserved the Premier League’s last remaining 100 per cent record as defender Gabriel went from villain to hero to earn a 2-1 victory over Fulham with a late winner yesterday.

Serena, race for men’s No.1 to dominate story lines

Serena, race for men’s No.1 to dominate story lines

Serena Williams rose from her sideline seat after a break during a training session inside Arthur Ashe Stadium yesterday, and as she walked to the baseline at the end of the court covered by shade on a steamy morning, a few voices from the stands called out in unison, “Serena, we love you!”

Jereem third in Lausanne 200

Jereem third in Lausanne 200

Commonwealth Games champion Jereem “The Dream” Richards produced another solid run yesterday to take third place in the Men’s 200 metres at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting in Switzerland yesterday. However, countryman Keshorn Walcott failed to get on the podium in the javelin event.

Richards, who earlier this month ran a personal best 19.80 seconds to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, clocked 19.95 yesterday to finish behind World champion Noah Lyles.