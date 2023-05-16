Trinidad and Tobago wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva is one of the players Cricket West Indies lead selector Dr Desmond Haynes would like to continue grooming for a leadership role in the regional team.
This was revealed by Haynes during a virtual media conference Monday when he revealed that the selection panel plans to make a recommendation to Cricket West Indies (CWI) to have a list of players who they will groom for leadership positions in West Indies cricket.
Da Silva, who captained the West Indies “A” team against Bangladesh “A” in the Caribbean last year, returned to the helm of the side for a reciprocal “A” team tour to Bangladesh to play three four-day “Tests”, the first of which bowled off Monday night at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) in Sylhet, Bangladesh.
Da Silva also captained Team Headley in the Headley-Weekes Tri Series last month.
Asked if Da Silva being handed leadership roles with West Indies “A” and Team Headley were signs he is being groomed to possibly take the reins of the senior side in the future, Haynes said: “We wanted to be consistent. What we are trying to do is to get a group of players that can play a leadership role in West Indies cricket.”
“We have our eyes on people like a Brandon King and Alick Athanaze, who captained the Windward Islands this year. We were very impressed with his (Athanaze) leadership, which did not affect his batting which we thought was very important,” Haynes explained.
Athanaze ended the West Indies Championship as the highest run-scorer and captained Team Weekes in the Tri Series.
Both Da Silva and Athanaze are 24 years old, while current West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who took over the Test captaincy from Jason Holder in 2021, is 30 years old.
“We had Joshua Da Silva captain the ‘A’ team against Bangladesh last year and instead of chopping and changing, we decided that we gave him one season as captain, why not another one. He also captained in the Headley-Weekes tournament and we just thought we would be consistent and allow Joshua to captain the “A” team at this time,” he added.
“Going forward, we plan to make some recommendations to Cricket West Indies, where they will look at a list of players we can start grooming for leadership and I think Joshua will be one of them. There will be plenty more that we will be looking at in the future,” Haynes concluded.
Da Silva has cemented his place as the first-choice wicketkeeper in the Test team and after 22 Tests he has complied over 800 runs with one century and three 50s. Athanaze is yet to make his senior West Indies debut, while King is a regular in the West Indies ODI and T20 teams.
Rovman Powell is the current West Indies T20I captain, while Shai Hope is the ODI skipper. Both men took over from Nicholas Pooran who relinquished his position as West Indies white-ball captain after their poor showing at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.