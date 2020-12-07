Joshua Da Silva’s Test career will start earlier than expected.
Yesterday, the 22-year-old Trinidad and Tobago Red Force wicketkeeper/batsman was called into the West Indies Test squad for the second and final Test against New Zealand at Wellington after the Caribbean side suffered two blows.
Yesterday, Cricket West Indies announced that senior fast bowler Kemar Roach and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich were returning to the Caribbean -- Roach due to the death of his father last week and Dowrich for personal reasons.
On Saturday, the West Indies tumbled to an innings and 134-run defeat at Seddon Park, a match in which Roach got three wickets in New Zealand’s match-winning effort of 519 for seven declared. However, Dowrich was unable to bat in either innings as skipper Jason Holder and his men succumbed for scores of 138 and 247.
To add to the headaches for Holder and coach Phil Simmons, there are still doubts over the availability of middle order batsman Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Keemo Paul. CWI said Hetmyer is still under concussion protocols following the blow to his head sustained in the second T20I, while Paul is still being treated for a groin injury.
The CWI release said both players were being, “closely monitored by the team’s medical staff and decisions on their availability will be made at a later date.”
With the West Indies carrying six reserves to New Zealand however, they had the option of bringing in a second specialist keeper in Da Silva.
Da Silva was also a reserve when the West Indies travelled to England for their bio-secure Test series in July. He impressed with the bat in two intra-squad practice matches, scoring an unbeaten century and half-century in one match. Da Silva was also the leading scorer for the Red Force during this year’s West Indies Four-Day Championship, scoring 507 runs and averaging 50.70.
But so far on the current tour, the runs have not been coming for Da Silva who has had scores of one, two and 15 not out in three knocks against the New Zealand “A” team. However, recent chairman of the Red Force selection panel Tony Gray expects Da Silva to respond positively.
“It is always going to be a concern because you want to have confidence going into the Test match against the second best team in the world,” Gray said yesterday before adding, ”but he is an intelligent young man, has always been professional and hard-working and I think that he will relish the opportunity to play Test cricket.”
He added: “The West Indies selectors have done the right thing with Joshua Da Silva. They didn’t rush him into international cricket. He was a reserve in England and made a century which was good for his confidence in those conditions in England and was a reserve in New Zealand. They have given him time to grow a bit.”
The former West Indies fast bowler also expects pacer Chemar Holder to come into the side for his first Test for Roach.
“Chemar Holder in recent times has done quite well. He was the best performer as far as fast bowlers were concerned in terms of wickets in franchise cricket, and he has a history of partnering well with Alzarri Joseph who was his former West Indies Under-19 World Cup-winning new ball partner.”
WI squad for the 2nd Test: Jason Holder (Captain), Roston Chase (vice-captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua DaSilva, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul
Standby: Nkrumah Bonner, Preston McSween