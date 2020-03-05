Da Silva lining

Joshua Da Silva dug the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force out of trouble for the second time in as many matches, scoring an unbeaten 67 off 139 balls as the hosts reached 192 for five at stumps on the rain-affected first day of their seventh round West Indies Championship match against Barbados Pride at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
The day’s played started in hot sunshine but ended an hour early with rain, but the hosts had to weather a storm of fast bowling from the tournament’s best pace pair of Keon Harding and Chemar Holder.
Debutant Cephas Cooper and the returning Kyle Hope made it through a tough first hour with Cooper getting his first runs at the first-class level with an edge off Holder that flew past the Pride skipper Kraigg Brathwaite at first slip and down to the boundary for four.
Cooper grew in confidence as his innings progressed, hitting boundaries off Harding and Holder, while at the other end, Hope, who was recalled to the starting line-up after being overlooked for the previous five matches, struck Harding for four boundaries in one over as the opening stand went past 50.
However, there were also a few nervous moments for the hosts as the opening pair survived lbw appeals before the senior opening batsman, Hope, was finally sent on his way, lbw to Kyle Mayers, who proved a lot more threatening than his faster teammates.
The hosts went to lunch at 59 for one but it was after the break that the innings stuttered, with Mayers bowling Cooper for 16 off 70 balls and Jason Mohammed for a first ball duck off consecutive deliveries as the hosts slipped to 60 for three. However, Da Silva kept the innings together, putting on 84 for the fourth wicket Isaiah Rajah as they pair revived the innings in the post lunch session.
Both men played some attractive shots, with Rajah hitting two fours straight down the ground off Holder while Da Silva also struck one down the ground off Kevin Stoute.
Seamer Stoute posed a few problems for both batsmen with Rajah being dropped by Brathwaite in the slips and Da Silva also getting an edge off the same bowler past the Pride skipper as the score went part 100.
The pair safely negotiated the second session for the hosts, taking them to tea at 119 for three. Both men started the final session positively with Rajah pulling Holder to the midwicket boundary and Da Silva slogging one to deep midwicket off Jomel Warrican before Holder produced a peach to bowl Rajah for 33 with the score on 148 for four.
Holder came up trumps again with a similar delivery to bowl Jyd Goolie for seven but the hosts continued to battle, with skipper Imran Khan (21) joining Da Silva in the middle to frustrate the Bajans for the rest of the shortened day with Da Silva getting to his 50 with a double off Mayers, having faced 117 balls.
Khan didn’t take long to settle in, spanking Mayers for a boundary through the covers and giving Holder the same treatment at the over end.
Da Silva also pulled out the cover drive against Mayers for his 11th and final boundary of the day before rain sent the players off the field for the final time at exactly 5pm.
The match resumes today at with an early 9.30 am start and the Red Force will again be looking to Da Silva and Khan to get them to a respectable total.