Da Silva to lead WI ‘A’

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva is looking forward to captaining the West Indies “A” team for the three-match tour of Bangladesh and is hoping to get some runs and gain some confidence ahead of the big home series against India in July and August.
Da Silva recently captained Team Headley in the Headley Weekes Tri Series where his team lost both matches despite the 24-year-old scoring an unbeaten 136 in one of the games.He had scores of three, five, and 15 in his other three innings in the Tri Series.
“It is an honour. It is always a pleasure to lead the region,” Da Silva said of captaining the “A” team. “I have led Trinidad once before and now I am leading the West Indies for the second time at the “A” team level so it is a great honour and a privilege and I am really forward for it.”
As for what he wants from his players on the tour, Da Silva said: “I just want the boys to enjoy it.”
“Yes, we have some young guys but we have some experienced guys in there as well so I want the boys to enjoy themselves and hopefully showcase their talent and put a few scores and push for selection on the senior team,” he added.
While he has not played in Sylhet before, Da Silva is expecting the conditions to be similar to what they would have faced in Dhaka.
“We have to get there and see what the conditions are like but I expect it to be similar to the ground in Dhaka where we played the two Test matches and I’m hoping for similar results at the end of this series,” said Da Silva.
The right-hander said he is also looking forward to the India series having not played against India since making his Test debut in New Zealand in 2020.
“I have not played India. I think they are the only Test nation I have not played against yet so I am really looking forward to that challenge and I am looking to get some runs under my belt (in Bangladesh) and confidence is always important leading into a big series,” Da Silva concluded.
T&T have two other representatives on the West Indies “A” team in leg-spinning all-rounder Yannic Cariah and fast-bowler Anderson Phillip while Headley Weekes Tri Series standouts Kirk McKenzie and Zachary McCaskie also made the cut.
Test players Raymon Reifer and Tagenarine Chanderpaul are also in the “A” team along with Alick Athanaze, who was selected for the Test series against South Africa earlier this year but did not make his debut.
West Indies “A” Team Squad:
Joshua Da Silva (captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan, Brandon King, Jair McAllister, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair.
MATCH SCHEDULE:
All matches at SICS, Sylhet
May 16-19 1st ‘Test’
May 23-26 2nd ‘Test’
May 30-June 2 3rd ‘Test’